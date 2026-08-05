How to Watch K League All Stars vs Manchester City Live Today: Preseason Preview, Stats, Lineup

K League All Stars vs Manchester City live today headlines one of the biggest preseason matches of the summer as Manchester City continues its 2026 Asia Tour. The match takes place on Wednesday, August 5, at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in South Korea. It is Manchester City’s second friendly under new manager Enzo Maresca following the departure of Pep Guardiola.

After opening the tour with a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan before losing the penalty shootout, City will look to build momentum against a K League All Stars squad that enters the match in peak fitness. K League All Stars vs Manchester City match today also gives South Korea’s best players the chance to test themselves against one of Europe’s biggest clubs. K League All Stars vs Manchester City live today is expected to attract football fans across the world.

K League All Stars vs Manchester City: Team News

The K League All Stars vs Manchester City lineup is expected to feature a mix of experienced players and young talent as Enzo Maresca continues to shape his squad before the new Premier League season. Enzo Maresca will use the friendly to continue testing new tactical ideas during his first preseason in charge.

Manchester City enters the match after drawing 1-1 with Inter Milan in Hong Kong before losing the penalty shootout. Young striker Divin Mubama scored City’s only goal in that game.

City continues to manage several important absences. Erling Haaland, Jérémy Doku, Rayan Cherki, and Marc Guéhi remain unavailable following the FIFA World Cup. The return of Matheus Nunes, Rúben Dias, and Omar Marmoush gives Manchester City more options, with all three in line to feature alongside Phil Foden and Savinho.

The K League All Stars versus Manchester City team news emphasizes the hosts’ solid squad. The K League team includes South Korea internationals Jo Hyeon-woo and Kim Young-gwon, as well as attackers Cesinha and Mota. The hosts also hold a fitness edge, as their season is currently ongoing.

K League All Stars vs Manchester City Stats, Prediction, Head-to-Head and Recent Form

The K League All Stars vs Manchester City stats show this will be the first meeting between Manchester City and a K League All Stars team. The K League All Stars vs Manchester City head-to-head record therefore begins with this friendly in Seoul.

Manchester City’s recent form shows the club is still adapting to life under a new manager. The Premier League side kept only two clean sheets across its final five competitive domestic matches before the summer break. City also opened preseason with a draw against Inter Milan.

The K League All Stars earned an impressive reputation in recent exhibition matches. Last summer, a K League selection defeated Newcastle United 1-0, showing its ability to compete with top European opposition.

The prediction for the K League All Stars versus Manchester City favors Manchester City, despite several senior players being absent. The English champions are considered favorites, while expectations remain high for an open game with several scoring chances.

How to Watch K League All Stars versus Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans searching for the K League All Stars vs Manchester City live stream can watch the match through Manchester City CITY+ on the club’s official website or the Manchester City mobile application. The live stream requires an active CITY+ subscription.

Supporters in South Korea cannot access the CITY+ video stream because of local broadcasting restrictions. Instead, they can watch the match on Coupang Play. Fans who do not have a video subscription can listen to free live audio commentary through Manchester City’s Matchday Centre.

The K League All Stars vs Manchester City kickoff time is 8:00 p.m. KST in Seoul. That is 12:00 p.m. BST, 7:00 a.m. ET, 4:00 a.m. PT, 4:30 p.m. IST, and 9:30 p.m. AEST.

K League All Stars vs Manchester City live today gives Enzo Maresca another important opportunity to assess his squad before the Premier League season begins. It also gives the K League All Stars the chance to measure themselves against one of Europe’s top clubs in front of a home crowd.