Manchester City vs Coventry Highlights: Premier League Live Score, Match Result

Manchester City faces Coventry City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, September 5, 2026, in Matchday 3 of the 2026–27 Premier League season. The Manchester City vs Coventry match brings together two sides with very different starts, as City sits top of the table after two wins while newly promoted Coventry is still searching for its first point.

The Manchester City vs Coventry clash today also gives Enzo Maresca’s side another chance to maintain its perfect league start. Frank Lampard’s Coventry, meanwhile, arrives after defeats to Arsenal and Hull City.

Manchester City’s Last 5 Matches

Manchester City’s last five matches include a 4–1 win over Crystal Palace, a 2–1 victory against Bournemouth, a 3–0 defeat to Arsenal in the Community Shield, a 3–1 win over Atlético Madrid and a 3–1 victory against the K-League All Stars.

That run gives City four wins and one defeat from its last five matches.

Coventry City’s Last 5 Matches

Coventry’s recent five matches include a 0–1 defeat to Hull City, a 4–2 win over Plymouth Argyle, a 0–3 loss to Arsenal, a 2–0 victory against Monaco and a 3–1 win over Espanyol.

The Sky Blues therefore have three wins and two defeats from their last five matches.

Manchester City vs Coventry Last 5 Meetings

The last five recorded competitive meetings between Manchester City and Coventry City stretch back more than two decades. Coventry won 2–1 in August 1995, then repeated that scoreline at the Etihad in August 2000. The sides drew 1–1 in December 2000 before Coventry won 4–3 in September 2001. Manchester City claimed the most recent meeting, winning 4–2 in March 2002.

The long gap between meetings makes today’s fixture a rare occasion for the two clubs, with neither side having faced the other in a competitive match for more than 24 years.

Manchester City vs Coventry Match Results Today

The Manchester City vs Coventry match result today will determine whether City can maintain its perfect Premier League record and strengthen its position at the top of the table. Coventry, meanwhile, needs a result after two league defeats and arrives knowing the challenge at the Etihad is significant.

The Manchester City vs Coventry live score, highlights, match result and major updates are added as the game unfolds.