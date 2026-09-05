Manchester City vs Coventry Injury News Today: A Blow Before Kick-Off

Manchester City vs Coventry injury news today has brought a clearer picture ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City have started the season with two wins and will face Coventry City at 15:00 BST, while both teams have dealt with several fitness issues.

The latest Manchester City injury news confirms one senior absentee, although the club could hand debuts to two major new signings. Coventry also have players returning but remain without several key names.

The Manchester City vs Coventry injury news could affect both teams’ plans, with managers Enzo Maresca and Frank Lampard set to confirm their lineups about an hour before kick-off.

Manchester City vs Coventry Injury News: Doku Remains Out

The Manchester City injury news is largely positive, with Jérémy Doku the only confirmed senior absentee. The Belgium winger continues to recover from the calf problem that forced him off at half-time during the Community Shield defeat to Arsenal.

Maresca has described the injury as a two-to-three-week problem. He confirmed on Friday that Doku will miss the Coventry game, with a return against Manchester United next weekend seen as a realistic target.

Matheus Nunes is available after recovering from a knock. He missed the midweek trip to Crystal Palace but trained fully this week. His return gives Manchester City another option in midfield and at right-back.

Manchester City vs Coventry Injury News: New Signings Ready

The latest Manchester City vs Coventry team news also focuses on two deadline-day arrivals. Enzo Fernández completed a British record-equalling £125 million move from Chelsea on Tuesday and has trained with his new teammates.

Maresca described Fernández as “ready” and said several senior players had already asked when the Argentina international would become involved. Fernández is fit, but it remains unclear whether he will start or come off the bench.

Iliman Ndiaye is also available after joining from Everton for an initial £60 million plus add-ons. The forward could make his debut from the bench.

With Doku unavailable, Manchester City still have several attacking options. The club has also added depth during the summer, leaving Maresca with plenty of choices.

Coventry Injury News: Several Players Still Missing

The Coventry injury news has also brought some positive updates. Frank Onyeka is available after missing the last two matches with a hip problem. Bobby Thomas has recovered from the cramp that forced him off last weekend and is expected to start in defense.

However, Haji Wright remains out with a thigh injury and is not close to returning. Kaine Kesler-Hayden remains sidelined with a hamstring problem, while Luke Woolfenden continues to recover from a knee injury. Both players are targeting October returns.

Sidiki Cherif is building match fitness after a disrupted pre-season and is unlikely to start, although he could make a late substitute appearance. Stephen Mfuni is unavailable because he cannot face his parent club.

Coventry have lost their opening two league games, scoring no goals and conceding six. The Manchester City vs Coventry injury news therefore leaves Lampard with some returning players but several important absences as his side prepares for the Etihad test.