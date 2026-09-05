Manchester City vs Coventry Lineups Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Manchester City vs Coventry lineups are the main focus ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City have won their opening two league games and now face newly promoted Coventry City, who are still searching for their first goal of the season.

Enzo Maresca has several selection decisions to make after a busy transfer window, with Enzo Fernandez and Iliman Ndiaye arriving on deadline day. Both players are available for selection.

Jeremy Doku remains out with a calf injury, while Matheus Nunes has recovered and is available. Coventry also have injury concerns, with Haji Wright ruled out and Frank Onyeka a doubt.

The Manchester City vs Coventry team news will become clearer when the official lineups are announced before the 3:00 PM BST kick-off.

Manchester City Lineup Today and Team News

The Manchester City lineup has one major selection question surrounding Fernandez. City paid £125 million to sign the Argentina midfielder from Chelsea, and Maresca has confirmed he is ready to play. “Enzo is ready, yes,” Maresca said. “I know Enzo quite well and I know what he can bring to the team.”

Fernandez previously worked with Maresca at Chelsea. His arrival has added another option to a midfield that already includes Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi. Ndiaye is also available following his transfer from Everton.

Maresca confirmed that Doku remains unavailable but said Nunes is back and will be in the squad. Rayan Cherki is expected to continue in the No. 10 role after scoring twice against Crystal Palace, while Erling Haaland should lead the attack.

One predicted Manchester City lineup is Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Fernandez; Semenyo, Cherki, Foden; Haaland. Another option includes Nunes and O’Reilly, showing the uncertainty around Maresca’s final selection.

Coventry City Lineup Today and Team News

The Coventry City lineup faces its own selection problems. Haji Wright is unavailable, while Frank Onyeka remains a doubt. Sidiki Cherif is also listed as a fitness concern in one team-news update.

Frank Lampard’s side have lost their opening two Premier League matches, against Arsenal and Hull City, without scoring. That leaves Coventry looking for their first league goal of the campaign against a Manchester City side that has already scored six times.

Taiwo Awoniyi is expected to lead the Coventry attack, with Jack Rudoni and Ephron Mason-Clark among the players likely to support him.

A predicted Coventry City lineup is Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Pinnock, Amenda, Dasilva; Yirenkyi, Grimes, Rudoni; Mason-Clark, Awoniyi.

Manchester City vs Coventry Updates

The Manchester City vs Coventry lineups will also highlight a notable gap in their history. The clubs have not met since March 2002, when Manchester City beat Coventry 4-2 at Maine Road. City have also gone 30 Premier League matches unbeaten against newly promoted sides, winning 27 and drawing three since losing to Leeds in April 2021.

Tactically, Manchester City are expected to control possession and press high, while Coventry will need a compact shape and quick counter-attacks. Haaland’s finishing and Cherki’s movement between the lines remain important for City, while Awoniyi offers Coventry an outlet in attack.

The game kicks off at 3:00 PM BST on Saturday and is not scheduled for live UK television. Supporters can follow updates through Manchester City’s official channels, while international viewers should check local broadcast listings.

The official Manchester City vs Coventry lineups will settle the biggest questions, particularly whether Fernandez starts his first competitive game for City and how Maresca uses his new attacking options.