Manchester City Make Brutal Call on Jeremy Monga Just Weeks After Arsenal Snub

Jeremy Monga’s rapid rise has taken another turn, with the Manchester City teenager set to leave the club on loan just weeks after joining from Leicester City. Swansea City have reached a verbal agreement to sign Monga for the 2026-27 Championship season, according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The deal comes less than two months after Manchester City beat Arsenal to the highly rated winger. Romano says the loan will not include a buy clause, meaning Monga will return to Manchester City in June 2027.

The move gives the 17-year-old a chance to gain regular first-team experience. Swansea City will hope the Manchester City youngster can make an impact in the Championship after making a fast rise through Leicester City’s academy and senior team.

Jeremy Monga Leaves Manchester City for Swansea City

Romano announced the agreement on Monday, writing: “Swansea agree deal to sign Jeremy Monga from Manchester City, here we go!”

“Verbal agreement in place on loan move for the talented winger, approved by #MCFC and Enzo Maresca as ideal destination to develop. No buy clause as Monga returns to City in June 2027.”

Monga joined Manchester City from Leicester City in July for a deal worth between £10 million and £12.5 million. The move to Manchester City followed strong interest from several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal.

The loan to Swansea City will allow Monga to play in the Championship rather than remain on the edge of the Manchester City first-team squad. The deal still requires the formal paperwork to be completed.

Jeremy Monga’s Fast Rise at Leicester City

Monga was born in Coventry on July 10, 2009, and is of Congolese descent. He started his development at Coventry City before joining the Leicester City academy.

The winger made his Premier League debut against Newcastle United in April 2025 at just 15. At just 15, Monga made his Premier League debut and entered the competition’s record books as its third-youngest player.

Monga then made more history in the Championship. He scored against Preston North End at 16 years and 37 days, becoming the youngest goalscorer in Championship history. At just 15, Monga made his Premier League debut and entered the competition’s record books as its third-youngest player.

Those performances increased interest in Monga, with Arsenal reportedly making an official offer before Manchester City completed the deal.

Monga Explains Manchester City Decision

Manchester City completed the signing after long talks with Arsenal. Maresca, who worked with Monga at Leicester City during the 2023-24 season, was involved in the process and presented the club’s long-term plan.

Romano reported at the time: “Jeremy Monga to Manchester City, here we go! Deal in place with Leicester City and player side. Fee worth £10m package as #MCFC got deal done after long talks with Arsenal but no breakthrough. Maresca, involved in the process to sign Monga by presenting a long-term project.”

Monga also explained why he chose Manchester City.

“When I became aware that Manchester City were interested, I knew instantly this was the right choice for me,” he said.

“For any young footballer, to become part of this amazing club is a dream come true. This has been the best club in England over the past 10 years. And it has also handed opportunities to players from the academy like Phil Foden and Nico O’Reilly, which shows that the pathway is there.”

The next stage of that pathway will see Jeremy Monga develop at Swansea City before returning to Manchester City in 2027.