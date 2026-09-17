Manchester City vs Norwich City Result: Carabao Cup Live Score, Updates

Manchester City host Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday, September 17, in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

City begin their defense of the competition against the Championship side after winning all four of their opening Premier League matches. Norwich enter the cup tie after a 4-3 defeat to Middlesbrough. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. BST.

Follow live updates below for the latest score, goals, cards, substitutions, VAR decisions and other key moments from Manchester City vs Norwich City.

Manchester City Confirmed Lineup

Manchester City have made several changes for their Carabao Cup third-round clash with Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium, with the confirmed teams showing no reported late changes.

Gerónimo Rulli makes his competitive debut in goal, while Allan also starts for the first time. City have also handed opportunities to academy players as Pep Guardiola rotates his squad.

Manchester City XI: Rulli; Lewis, Khusanov, Reis, O’Reilly; Bouaddi, Kovačić (c), Samba; Allan, Aït-Nouri, Cherki.

The bench includes Donnarumma, Anderson, Guéhi, Ndiaye, Fernández, Nunes, Semenyo, McAidoo and Braithwaite.

Phil Foden misses the match through suspension, while Jérémy Doku remains unavailable.

Norwich City Confirmed Lineup

Norwich City have also made several changes for their trip to the Etihad as they look to knock the defending champions out of the Carabao Cup.

Daniel Grimshaw starts in goal, with Jack Stacey dropping to the bench. Angus McConville and several other players who featured in the previous expected lineup are also among the substitutes.

Norwich City XI: Grimshaw; Fisher, Darling (c), Ferreira Alves, Yongwa; Wright, Field; Crnac, Ben Slimane, Diallo; Kvistgaarden.

The Canaries’ substitutes are Kovačević, Stacey, McConville, Chrisene, Mattsson, Maghoma, Schwartau, Musaba and Touré.

Both teams have therefore rotated their squads, setting up a significantly changed Carabao Cup lineup at the Etihad.

Manchester City vs Norwich City Match Details

Competition: Carabao Cup, Third Round

Date: Thursday, September 17, 2026

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. BST

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

UK broadcast: Sky Sports+

US streaming: ESPN+ and Paramount+

Manchester City vs Norwich City Live Score and Updates

Manchester City 0-0 Norwich City

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. BST

1′ Kick off! Manchester City and Norwich City get underway at the Etihad Stadium in the Carabao Cup third round.

2′ Allan is brought down heavily near the touchline on his Manchester City debut, earning the hosts a free kick.

5′ Manchester City have registered two shots, but neither has been on target.

10′ Manchester City control 51% possession as they look to break through Norwich City’s defensive shape.