Team K League vs Manchester City Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Team K League faced Manchester City FC on Tuesday in Seoul as the Premier League side continued their 2026 Asia Tour with a pre-season friendly at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

The Team K League vs Manchester City clash followed City’s opening tour match against Inter Milan, which ended in a 1–1 draw before the Premier League side lost on penalties. With several senior players rested after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the fixture gave younger players another chance to impress while allowing City to continue building match fitness ahead of the new season. Kick-off was scheduled for 11:00 AM GMT (8:00 PM local time).

Team K League vs Manchester City Team News

Manchester City traveled to South Korea without several key players. Erling Haaland and Rodri were among those rested following their international commitments, with Rodri also recovering from minor back surgery.

The visitors instead looked to experienced names including Gianluigi Donnarumma, Phil Foden, Mateo Kovačić, Tijjani Reijnders, Savinho and Divin Mubama to lead the team.

Team K League featured a selection of standout K League players, including Ki Sung-yueng, Cesinha and Yazan Al-Arab.

How to Watch

Supporters could watch the match live through Manchester City’s official CITY+ streaming service, while free live radio commentary was available via the club’s Matchday Center.