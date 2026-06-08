How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA as Millions Prepare for a Historic Month

The wait is finally over as the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins on June 11, bringing the biggest tournament in football history to the United States, Mexico, and Canada. For the first time, 48 nations will compete in 104 matches, with the competition running through July 19.

As excitement builds ahead of kickoff, many fans are searching for how to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA and where to watch every match. The expanded format, larger schedule, and multiple broadcast partners have created more viewing options than ever before.

Whether fans prefer traditional television, streaming services, or free viewing options, every match will be available across several platforms. Here is everything viewers need to know about watching the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States.

How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA on TV and Live Stream

Fans looking for how to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA will find complete English-language coverage on FOX Sports. FOX and FS1 will combine to air all 104 matches throughout the tournament.

FOX will broadcast 70 matches, including every United States Men’s National Team group-stage game, major knockout-round contests, and the World Cup Final on July 19. FS1 will carry the remaining 34 matches, mainly during the group stage.

For viewers who prefer streaming, every game will be available through FOX One and the FOX Sports App. FOX One is available as a direct-to-consumer service and can also be added through Prime Video.

Spanish-language coverage will be handled by Telemundo, Universo, and Peacock. Telemundo will broadcast 92 matches, while Universo will carry 12 games. Peacock will stream all 104 matches live in Spanish, giving fans another way to follow the tournament.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup live stream will also be available through services such as Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream.

2026 FIFA World Cup Schedule Opens with Historic Matches

The 2026 FIFA World Cup schedule begins on June 11 when Mexico faces South Africa in Mexico City. The following day, Canada takes on Bosnia-Herzegovina in Toronto before the United States opens its campaign against Paraguay in Los Angeles.

This year’s competition introduces a new format featuring 12 groups of four teams. The expansion increases the field from 32 nations to 48 and raises the total number of matches from 64 to 104.

Matches will be played at 16 stadiums located across North America. The tournament begins at the historic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City and concludes with the World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium in New York, New Jersey, on July 19.

The expanded format is expected to bring more countries, more supporters, and more matches than any previous World Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2026 News, Team Updates, and Free Viewing Options

The final days before kickoff have already produced several major developments. FIFA reversed its policy on refillable bottles after criticism from supporters. Fans will now be allowed to bring one soft-plastic disposable water bottle into stadiums due to the expected summer heat in several host cities.

Defending champion Argentina also received a significant setback. Defender Leonardo Balerdi was ruled out of the tournament after suffering a serious leg injury during training camp preparations.

There was better news for Argentina regarding captain Lionel Messi. Manager Lionel Scaloni confirmed Messi is progressing in his recovery and could see playing time in the team’s final friendly before its Group J opener against Algeria in Kansas City.

Fans searching for a free way to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA have limited options. A digital antenna can provide access to all matches airing on the FOX network at no monthly cost. FOX-owned streaming platform Tubi will also offer the opening ceremonies and selected major matches, including the United States opener, free in 4K resolution.

With 104 matches, three host nations, and millions of fans preparing to follow every moment, the 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to become one of the largest sporting events ever staged.