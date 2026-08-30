Bruno Fernandes Hat-Trick Leaves Ipswich Town Reeling in Manchester United Comeback

Manchester United answered their opening-day defeat to Hull City with a strong 4-1 win over Ipswich Town at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes led the comeback with three goals after Ipswich Town had taken an early lead.

Manchester United struggled in the opening stages and fell behind in the 28th minute when Leif Davis finished after Abdul Fatawu opened space with a strong run on the wing. The goal put Manchester United under pressure again after their poor start to the season. Fernandes then changed the game.

The Manchester United captain moved deeper, asked for the ball and helped United control the match. He scored in the 39th minute to level the game before playing a key role in two more goals after half-time. Fernandes completed his hat-trick in the 67th minute.

Manchester United Comeback Starts With Bruno Fernandes

Ipswich Town made a quick start and exposed gaps in the Manchester United defense. Fatawu’s wing play created the opening for Davis, who entered the box and fired past the goalkeeper in the 28th minute.

Manchester United responded with more pressure. In the 39th minute, Matheus Cunha carried the ball into the final third before finding Fernandes with a well-weighted pass. Fernandes hit a low shot past Kjell Scherpen to make it 1-1.

The goal gave Manchester United a lift before half-time. Fernandes continued to drop into midfield and help United move the ball forward.

Bruno Fernandes Helps Manchester United Take Control

Manchester United moved ahead 10 minutes after the restart. Fernandes sent a dangerous cross toward Marcus Rashford, and Ipswich Town defender Jacob Greaves made a rushed clearance that went into his own net.

Five minutes later, Fernandes helped Manchester United create another major opening. Bryan Mbeumo ran into the penalty area and drew a foul from Greaves. The referee awarded a penalty, and Fernandes took responsibility.

Bruno Fernandes sent Scherpen the wrong way and placed the ball into the bottom-right corner in the 60th minute. The goal gave Manchester United a 3-1 lead and put Ipswich Town in a difficult position.

Bruno Fernandes Completes Hat-Trick as Ipswich Town Collapse

Fernandes completed his hat-trick in the 67th minute. He intercepted a loose pass near the Ipswich Town midfield, exchanged a quick one-two with Kobbie Mainoo and curled a shot from the edge of the area into the top corner.

The strike made it 4-1 and completed Bruno Fernandes’ first Premier League hat-trick of the campaign. Manchester United then protected their lead to secure three points.

Fernandes also finished with 91% pass accuracy, created four clear-cut chances and covered more distance than any other player in the match. Manchester United improved their goal difference with the win, while Ipswich Town were left to reflect on a match that changed after their early advantage.