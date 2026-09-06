Everton vs Manchester United Injury News: One Key Check Could Change the Lineup

Everton host Manchester United at Hill Dickinson Stadium at 2pm BST, with both teams facing different injury concerns. Everton have almost a full-strength squad, while Manchester United have several players unavailable.

Christian Nørgaard remains Everton’s only confirmed absentee, but the club has a thin squad in key areas after the transfer deadline. Manchester United have five players out and two more facing fitness checks.

Carlos Baleba and Manuel Ugarte remain unavailable in midfield, while Matthijs de Ligt and Amad Diallo are also out. Luke Shaw faces a late check after suffering thigh tightness against Ipswich.

Mason Mount has returned to training, giving Michael Carrick another option from the bench.

With both teams dealing with different levels of squad depth, the Everton vs Manchester United injury news could have a major effect on the team selections.

Everton vs Manchester United Injury News: Everton Have One Confirmed Absence

Everton have only one confirmed absentee for the Manchester United game. Christian Nørgaard has yet to make his debut since joining from Arsenal in August. David Moyes said the midfielder is “still not making great progress,” with his return not expected soon.

Nørgaard’s absence leaves James Garner and Harrison Armstrong as options to cover midfield. Jack Grealish is fit after returning from his Manchester City loan, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles is available from September 1.

However, Everton’s bigger concern is squad depth. The club has about 18 senior outfield players, with Thierno Barry now the only recognized striker following Beto’s departure and Folarin Balogun’s failed medical. Vitalii Mykolenko is also the only specialist left-back.

Manchester United Injury News: Five Players Remain Out

Manchester United have a much longer injury list. Carlos Baleba is still recovering from an ankle ligament problem suffered during Brighton’s pre-season. Carrick described it as “a little ankle issue” and said it could take two or three weeks.

Manuel Ugarte faces a much longer absence after knee ligament surgery. He suffered the injury while playing for Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup and could remain out until 2027.

Matthijs de Ligt is still building fitness after back surgery and has not played since November 2025. Carrick is not expected to rush him back.

Amad Diallo has also missed both league games after suffering a training injury. Tom Heaton remains out with a hamstring problem.

Mason Mount offers some positive Manchester United injury news. He returned to first-team training this week after a foot injury. “Mase is back around the group, which was great. Trained this week, so that’s a big positive.” A place on the bench is more likely than a start.

Everton vs Manchester United Injury News: Luke Shaw Creates Another Problem

Luke Shaw is Manchester United’s key fitness concern. He played 73 minutes against Ipswich before feeling tightness in his thigh. He is expected to be available, but his fitness could affect Carrick’s defensive plans.

If Shaw cannot play or needs limited minutes, Patrick Dorgu is the main option at left-back. Carrick has previously said Dorgu “can certainly play there.” The situation is serious because Manchester United did not sign another senior left-back before the deadline.

Benjamin Sesko is also improving his fitness after missing time during pre-season. Carrick said he is “improving his fitness all the time,” but Matheus Cunha remains the likely central starter.

Manchester United’s main attacking options remain available, including Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo and Cunha. Everton, meanwhile, expect to have Grealish available.

The latest Everton vs Manchester United injury news therefore points to Everton having the stronger squad depth, while Manchester United must manage several absences and Shaw’s fitness ahead of the 2 pm BST kick-off. John Brooks will referee the match, with Paul Howard on VAR.