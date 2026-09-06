Everton vs Manchester United Lineups Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Everton vs Manchester United lineups are attracting attention ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Everton have started the season with four points from two games, but David Moyes is working with a small squad after several attacking departures.

Jack Grealish could make an instant start after joining Everton on loan from Manchester City. Manchester United, meanwhile, are expected to stay close to the side that beat Ipswich Town 5-2.

Michael Carrick still has several injury concerns, while Benjamin Šeško continues to build his fitness. The Everton vs Manchester United team news also includes late checks on Luke Shaw and Tom Heaton.

Everton Lineup Today Faces Squad Problems

The Everton lineup has been affected by a thin squad. Iliman Ndiaye has joined Manchester City, while Beto has also left the club. Everton also saw a move for Folarin Balogun collapse.

Grealish is expected to start on the left of a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Brennan Johnson projected on the right and Thierno Barry leading the attack. James Garner and Harrison Armstrong are expected to form the midfield pairing. Christian Nørgaard is unavailable.

The right-back position remains the main selection question. Merlin Röhl and Jake O’Brien are both in contention, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles is expected to be among the substitutes.

Moyes addressed Everton’s transfer window on Friday. “Disappointed we didn’t do more business, disappointed things didn’t go our way in the end,” he said. “But sometimes in football you have to live with disappointments, and we will and we’ll move on.”

He added that Everton are “looking at the free agents’ market” and want “a team that can be at the top end and can challenge.” Moyes also said the club has “a small squad” and players will need to “muck in.”

The predicted Everton lineup is Pickford; Röhl or O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Armstrong, Garner; Johnson, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry.

Manchester United Lineup Stays Close to Ipswich XI

The Manchester United lineup is expected to remain close to the team that defeated Ipswich 5-2. Senne Lammens could start in goal, with Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez and Luke Shaw in defense.

Youri Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo are projected in midfield. Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford should support Matheus Cunha in attack.

Šeško is pushing for the striker position but continues to work on his fitness. Amad Diallo, Carlos Baleba, Matthijs de Ligt and Manuel Ugarte are out. Heaton is a doubt, while Mason Mount has trained and could make the bench. Shaw also needs a late check.

Carrick said of Šeško: “Ben is improving his fitness all the time. He had some time off which was important to make sure it was right moving forward and no setbacks… He’s still young, still adapting… Loads more to come from Ben. It’s just being patient, looking after him and letting him grow into the season.”

The predicted Manchester United lineup is Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martínez, Shaw; Tielemans, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Rashford; Cunha.

Everton vs Manchester United Team News and Live Updates

Carrick expects a difficult test against Everton. “However long I have been going to Everton, every game is as tough as it comes. Whatever position they are in, historically it has been tough. David is a terrific manager. They’ve got some talent, some very good attacking players as well.”

On Manchester United’s transfer business, Carrick added: “We went into the window wanting to come out stronger from the group that we had last season, and we’ve definitely added to that.”

Manchester United have won seven of their last nine meetings with Everton. Fernandes has also recorded 11 Premier League goal involvements in 13 games against Everton.

The official Everton vs Manchester United lineups will replace these predictions when they are released one hour before kickoff.