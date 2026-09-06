Everton vs Manchester United Preview: Trouble Looms as Red Devils Chase Another Big Win

Everton host Manchester United at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday, September 6, in an early Premier League test for both teams. Everton enter the Everton vs Manchester United clash unbeaten after two league games, while Manchester United hope to build on their 5-2 win over Ipswich Town.

David Moyes has helped Everton make a steady start, with four points from their opening two matches. Michael Carrick’s Manchester United have three points after losing to Hull on opening day.

The Everton vs Manchester United fixture also gives United a chance to improve their away form. Everton will rely on their strong defense, while Manchester United will look to Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha for attacking threat.

Everton vs Manchester United Team News

Everton have four points from their first two Premier League games after beating Leeds United and drawing 1-1 with Bournemouth. However, the club endured a busy transfer deadline day, including Iliman Ndiaye’s departure. Christian Nørgaard remains Everton’s only confirmed absentee because of a persistent groin injury.

David Moyes is expected to use a compact 4-2-3-1 formation. James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite are expected to play a key role in dealing with Manchester United’s attacking players.

Manchester United responded to their opening-day defeat against Hull by beating Ipswich 5-2. Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick in that match and will again be central to United’s attacking plans.

Manuel Ugarte remains out after surgery related to a World Cup injury. Amad Diallo is a major doubt, while Matthijs de Ligt and Mason Mount continue their return to full fitness.

Everton vs Manchester United Expected Lineups

Manchester United are expected to keep the same defensive structure. Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez and Luke Shaw should start in front of goalkeeper Senne Lammens. Matheus Cunha is expected to lead the attack.

Everton are expected to keep their 4-2-3-1 shape, with Moyes looking for defensive stability against Manchester United. Tarkowski and Branthwaite should form the center-back partnership.

The Everton vs Manchester United match comes with different pressures for both sides. Everton want to protect their unbeaten start, while Manchester United want consecutive league wins after their five-goal victory.

Everton vs Manchester United Head-to-Head Record

Manchester United have the stronger historical record in the Everton vs Manchester United fixture. United have won 97 of the 217 previous meetings between the clubs.

Everton have also struggled to beat Manchester United at home in recent league meetings. The Toffees have failed to win their last four home Premier League games against United.

Manchester United won the most recent meeting at Everton, securing a 1-0 victory in February 2026.

The match will take place at 2 p.m. BST at Hill Dickinson Stadium, with John Brooks appointed as referee. Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League will show the game in the UK, while USA Network will carry it in the United States.