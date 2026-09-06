Everton vs Manchester United Result Today: Premier League Live Score, Updates

Everton host Manchester United at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday afternoon in a Premier League clash featuring David Moyes against his former club.

Kick-off is scheduled for 2 pm BST, with both sides looking to make an early statement. Everton will aim to use home advantage, while United enter the game with confidence after their emphatic win last weekend.

Everton Confirmed Lineup

David Moyes makes one change from Everton’s draw at Bournemouth, with Brennan Johnson handed his first Premier League start for the club.

Everton XI: Jordan Pickford; Merlin Rohl, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Harrison Armstrong, James Garner; Brennan Johnson, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Tyrique George; Thierno Barry.

Substitutes: Jack Grealish, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, among the substitutes.

Christian Norgaard remains unavailable.

Manchester United Confirmed Lineup

Michael Carrick names an unchanged starting XI following United’s 5-2 victory over Ipswich last weekend.

Manchester United XI: Senne Lammens; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Youri Tielemans, Kobbie Mainoo; Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Matheus Cunha.

Substitutes: Mason Mount, Benjamin Sesko, Joshua Zirkzee, among the substitutes.

Amad Diallo, Matthijs de Ligt, Carlos Baleba, Tom Heaton and Manuel Ugarte miss out through injury.

Everton vs Manchester United Result Today:

First Half Update: Everton 0-0 Manchester United

0′ Kickoff – The match gets underway in Liverpool.

2′ Early Stoppage – Play is briefly halted as referee John Brooks calls for medical attention following an early knock on the pitch.

3′ Midfield Battle – Both teams continue to feel each other out, with Manchester United settling into possession and using Mainoo and Tielemans to dictate the early tempo.

4′ Maguire Cleared to Play: Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has returned to the action after receiving a brief medical assessment following an aerial collision with Thierno Barry.

7′ Evenly Poised: Everton have edged the early possession, holding 51 percent compared with Manchester United’s 49 percent. The Toffees are building patiently through James Tarkowski and Vitalii Mykolenko, but neither goalkeeper has been tested so far.

10′ United Pressing: Bruno Fernandes looks to spark the visitors. He drifts out into a pocket of space on the edge of the area and lets fly with Manchester United’s first shot of the afternoon, but his effort sails off-target.

13′ Yellow Card (Everton): The first booking of the match goes to Everton youngster Harrison Armstrong. The midfielder enters referee John Brooks’ book after a late, mistimed challenge in the center circle to break up a Manchester United counter-attack.

17′ End-to-End Tempo: Marcus Rashford’s direct run is stopped by Jarrad Branthwaite before the Manchester United winger can shoot.

21′ Everton Threaten: Brennan Johnson beats Luke Shaw and sends in a low cross, but Lisandro Martínez deflects Thierno Barry’s touch behind for a corner.

24′ Corner Comes to Nothing: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s dangerous delivery is punched clear by Senne Lammens.

26′ Tactical Chess Match: Manchester United slow the tempo as Youri Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo circulate possession to draw Everton out of their defensive block.

28′ Midfield Scrap: The game slows as Kobbie Mainoo and James Garner battle for control in midfield, with United seeing more of the ball in the final third.

31′ Rashford Threatens: Marcus Rashford drives a low cross across the six-yard box, but Jarrad Branthwaite makes a crucial sliding interception.

34′ Yellow Card – Everton: Brennan Johnson is booked for a mistimed sliding challenge on Marcus Rashford during a United counterattack.