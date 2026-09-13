How to Watch Manchester United vs Manchester City Today: TV Channel, Live Stream and Kickoff Time

Manchester United vs Manchester City takes place today, Sunday, September 13, 2026, at Old Trafford in the first Manchester derby of the 2026-27 Premier League season. Manchester United vs Manchester City kicks off at 4:30 p.m. BST, with the game available on television and streaming services in different regions.

Fans looking to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City can use this guide to find the right TV channel, live stream, and kickoff time. Coverage varies by country, so viewers should check their local broadcaster before the match begins.

How to Watch Manchester United vs Manchester City in the UK and Europe

In the United Kingdom, Manchester United vs Manchester City will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD. The Manchester City official listing also confirms streaming through Sky GO and NOW. Kickoff is 4:30 p.m. BST.

In Western Europe, including Spain, Portugal and Italy, DAZN carries Premier League coverage. France and Poland have Canal+ Sport, while viewers in Norway, Sweden and Denmark can watch on Viaplay. Nova Sports and Digi Sport carry the match in parts of Eastern Europe.

The Manchester United vs Manchester City kickoff is 5:30 p.m. CEST in much of Central Europe.

How to Watch Manchester United vs Manchester City in the US, Canada and Africa

In the United States, you can stream Manchester United vs Manchester City on Peacock, with Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo. Manchester United vs Manchester City kicks off at 11:30 a.m. ET, 10:30 a.m. CT, and 8:30 a.m. PT.

Canadian viewers can watch the Premier League match on FuboTV Canada. Kickoff is 11:30 a.m. ET and 8:30 a.m. PT.

In South America, ESPN provides television coverage, while Disney+ streams it in several markets. In Mexico and Central America, Max and TNT Sports provide coverage.

Across sub-Saharan Africa, SuperSport carries Manchester United vs Manchester City on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Grandstand. DStv Stream also provides a mobile streaming option. The Manchester United vs Manchester City kickoff is 3:30 p.m. GMT in Ghana, 4:30 p.m. WAT in Nigeria and 5:30 p.m. SAST in South Africa.

How to Watch Manchester United vs Manchester City in Asia and Australia

In India and South Asia, Manchester United vs Manchester City is available on the Star Sports Network and JioHotstar. The match starts at 9 p.m. IST.

Viewers in China can watch through iQIYI Sports and Migu Video. In Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, coverage is available through StarHub, Astro and TrueVisions respectively.

In Australia, Stan Sport will show Manchester United vs Manchester City live and on demand. The game starts at 1:30 a.m. AEST on Monday, September 14.

New Zealand viewers can watch on Sky Sport NZ, with kickoff at 3:30 a.m. NZST on Monday.

Manchester United vs Manchester City will be played at Old Trafford, with kickoff confirmed for 4:30 p.m. BST.