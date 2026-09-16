Man United vs Brighton Injury News Today: Shaw Hope Fades as 15 Players Could Miss Carabao Cup Clash

Manchester United face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup third round at Old Trafford tonight, with injuries affecting both squads ahead of the 8 pm BST kick-off. As many as 15 players could be unavailable, leaving both teams with selection problems for the cup clash.

United are looking to respond after their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, while Brighton arrive after scoring five goals against Coventry. Michael Carrick has a short turnaround and several players unavailable, with Luke Shaw providing the main injury boost.

Fabian Hurzeler also has several Brighton injury concerns, although Georginio Rutter and Femi Azeez could provide some hope. With no replay in the Carabao Cup, both teams must manage their squads carefully as they chase a place in the next round.

Man United Injury News Today

Luke Shaw remains the main talking point in the Man United injury news today. The left-back missed the last two matches after suffering a problem against Everton. He also missed the Champions League win over Sabah and Sunday’s Manchester derby.

Carrick said Shaw “could possibly be fit” and added that it was “a matter of a few days rather than anything else.” If Shaw cannot return, Patrick Dorgu could start at left-back again.

Carlos Baleba will miss the Carabao Cup clash after arriving from Brighton with an ankle injury suffered during pre-season. The midfielder has yet to make his United debut. Carrick said Baleba should be “back in and around the group” within the next week or so, with a return after the international break more realistic.

Amad Diallo is also unavailable and is “not quite close in terms of days.” Matthijs de Ligt has returned to training while recovering from a long-term back problem, but Carrick has not given a return date. Manuel Ugarte and Tom Heaton complete United’s confirmed absentees.

Brighton Injury News Today

Brighton’s injury list is also long, making Brighton injury news today a key part of the Carabao Cup build-up. Stefanos Tzimas remains out with an ACL injury from last season. Hurzeler said, “Nothing big, but it takes a little bit longer than we expected.”

Yankuba Minteh and Evan Ferguson remain unavailable because of leg and ankle problems. Kaoru Mitoma, Jack Hinshelwood and Mats Wieffer are also recovering and are not expected back until after the international break. Zadok Yohanna is another Brighton absentee.

Georginio Rutter offers more positive Brighton injury news. The forward has not played since the opening weekend but could return after a late fitness test. Femi Azeez has also resumed training after a muscle problem and could be available to make his debut.

Man United vs Brighton Carabao Cup Team News

The Man United vs Brighton Carabao Cup tie could see both managers rotate their squads because of the busy schedule and long injury lists. Karl Darlow is expected to have a chance to start in goal for United, while Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven could feature in defense. Andrey Santos and Benjamin Sesko are also pushing for starting places.

Brighton are expected to use Jason Steele in goal, as Hurzeler often rotates his goalkeeper for cup matches. Rutter and Azeez could add attacking options if they pass their fitness checks.

Brighton have scored freely despite their injury problems. They scored five against Coventry and currently lead the Premier League for goals scored. United, meanwhile, failed to score against 10-man Manchester City in their latest match.

For United, Shaw remains the key late decision. For Brighton, Rutter and Azeez are the main players who could return. The Carabao Cup tie has no replay, so one team will leave Old Trafford after 90 minutes with their cup campaign over.