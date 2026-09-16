Manchester United Face Brighton With Fans Still Haunted by That Derby Collapse

Manchester United turn their attention to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup third round at Old Trafford tonight, with the team under pressure to respond after a disappointing weekend. United suffered a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, even though City played with 10 men for more than an hour following Phil Foden’s red card.

Erling Haaland scored the only goal, leaving United without a response. Now, the Manchester United vs Brighton match gives Michael Carrick’s side a chance to react. The official club account posted “Sights set on the Seagulls” on Wednesday morning.

But Manchester United fans reacted with a mix of hope, anger, and doubt. For many supporters, the Manchester United vs Brighton game is about more than reaching the next round. It is about seeing a response.

Manchester United Fans Want a Strong Reaction

Some Manchester United fans still expect the team to respond strongly against Brighton. One supporter, Bruno, replied, “Awaken the demon.” Davie said, “Straight win is non-negotiable.”

Zen argued that the derby defeat “could be to our advantage as the boys would be looking to come back strong.” The supporter also pointed to Brighton’s heavy weekend win and suggested that result could leave them vulnerable.

Another fan marked a birthday by asking United to deliver a convincing result after the derby disappointment.

The Manchester United vs Brighton fixture could therefore provide Carrick with a chance to change his starting lineup and give other players minutes.

Manchester United Fans Remain Frustrated

The stronger reaction, however, has focused on the lack of consistency. “One supporter wrote, “One can’t even get excited once it’s match day cause Y’all playing with my emotions.”

Another simply predicted that “we are going to get humiliated.” A rival supporter also waited “for your time to get embarrassed again.”

Frustration has also reached the ownership level, with one fan writing: “set your sights on a new ownership please.”

Another longer post listed United’s recent results against Hull, Ipswich, Everton, Sabah and Manchester City before concluding there is “simply no consistency in this team.”

The derby performance added to that frustration. One Manchester United fan said United “never once looking like winning that game” and showed “no spirit at all.”

Those comments show why the Manchester United vs Brighton game carries pressure despite being a Carabao Cup tie. Supporters want to see whether the team can produce a different performance at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Brighton: What Is At Stake Tonight?

United have taken four points from their first four Premier League games. They also lost their home derby despite City playing with 10 men for more than an hour.

Brighton arrive after a 5-0 victory and have a strong recent record at Old Trafford. Both teams are expected to make changes, making squad depth a key factor in the Manchester United vs Brighton contest.

United also have several first-team players unavailable, including Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte and Amad Diallo.

The Carabao Cup now gives Manchester United a quick chance to respond. The Manchester United vs Brighton match will show whether Carrick’s team can bring the intensity and desire supporters demanded after Sunday’s defeat.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8 pm BST at Old Trafford.