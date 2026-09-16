Manchester United Get More Bad News After Derby Defeat

On Sunday, Manchester United suffered a tough 1-0 defeat against rivals Manchester City at Old Traffod.

United even had the advantage after 23 minutes when Phil Foden was given a straight red card for kicking Bruno Fernandes.

Erling Haaland scored the winner in the 60th minute, though it was a controversial one.

According to Sky Sports, refereeing body Pro Ref admitted after the game that Haaland’s goal should have been disallowed due to interference from Enzo Fernandez, who was in an offside position.

Manchester United Get More Bad News

If Erling Haaland’s goal didn’t count, Manchester United could have earned at least a point on Matchday 3.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Red Devils received more bad news on Tuesday when wonderkid JJ Gabriel asked the club to cancel his registration, as per BBC Sport’s Simon Stone.

The 15-year-old already made his senior debut for United during the preseason against Atletico Madrid. He most recently played last week against Sabah in the UEFA Youth League, scoring a hat-trick in their 5-0 win.

According to Stone, Gabriel didn’t train with the senior squad last week, and there are issues between the player’s family and the club.

Gabriel is the son of former Irish international Joe O’Cearuill.

Stone added that United are not giving up on Gabriel and are hoping things will be resolved.

The left winger is registered to United until the end of this season. He could wait next summer to sign for a new club, though the Red Devils could still convince “Kid Messi” to stay.

Top Clubs Interested in JJ Gabriel

Manchester United will have to make a great pitch to JJ Gabriel if they want to retain his services for years to come.

According to TEAMtalk, multiple Premier League clubs are interested in poaching Gabriel from United.

Chelsea are reportedly in the lead over Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham.

According to The Athletic, top European clubs are also monitoring the situation.

Real Madrid are the frontrunners for Gabriel’s signature, while Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are not far behind.

How Good is JJ Gabriel?

At just 14 years old, JJ Gabriel became the youngest player promoted to Manchester United’s Under-18 squad last season.

In 29 appearances in all competition, Gabriel scored 26 goals and made four assists.

Gabriel was promoted to the Under-21 this season, scoring two goals in his first two matches. He added a hat-trick in his UEFA Youth League debut.