Manchester United vs Manchester City Injury News: A Fresh Blow Leaves One Side Worried

Old Trafford hosts the first Manchester United vs Manchester City clash of the 2026-27 Premier League season on Sunday, with kick-off at 4.30 pm BST. The latest Manchester United vs Manchester City injury news shows a clear gap between the two squads ahead of the derby.

Manchester City have won their first three league games and also beat Porto in midweek, while Manchester United followed a 2-2 draw at Everton with a 4-0 Champions League win over Sabah. However, United have more players unavailable.

Michael Carrick must manage several injuries across defense, midfield and attack, while Enzo Maresca has fewer concerns. The biggest late fitness question is Luke Shaw, who missed the midweek game after suffering a cramp against Everton.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Injury News

Manchester United have several players unavailable for the Manchester United vs Manchester City fixture. Amad Diallo remains out with an ankle problem and has not played this season. Matthijs de Ligt is also unavailable after a long-term back injury that required surgery. He has been out since November, although Carrick said he has trained well and is “on track.”

Carlos Baleba is another absentee. The summer signing from Brighton has not made his United debut because of an ankle ligament injury suffered before completing his move. Carrick indicated that the midfielder could need two to three weeks from the time of his signing, making a return after the international break more likely.

Manuel Ugarte remains out after knee surgery, while third-choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton is sidelined with a hamstring injury and has no firm return date.

Manchester United Injury News Before the Derby

Luke Shaw remains the main late concern in the Manchester United injury news. The left-back left the Everton game late with a cramp and missed the 4-0 win over Sabah as a precaution.

Carrick said United “looked after him” and “didn’t risk it” in midweek. Shaw will face a late fitness test before the derby. If he cannot play, Patrick Dorgu is the likely replacement.

Senne Lammens is expected to continue in goal, while Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans are options in midfield. Mason Mount is available after completing the Champions League game without a reported problem.

United are also expected to bring Harry Maguire and Diogo Dalot back after European rotation. Lisandro Martinez could continue at center-back, while Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha remain options in attack. Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo are expected to feature, with Marcus Rashford also in contention after not playing against Sabah.

Manchester City Injury News and Team News

The Manchester City injury news is shorter ahead of the Manchester United vs Manchester City meeting. Jeremy Doku is the confirmed absentee after suffering a calf injury during the Community Shield against Arsenal.

Maresca said Doku “needs some more days,” ruling him out of the derby. Antoine Semenyo is the leading option to replace him, while Rayan Cherki and Phil Foden remain options in the attacking positions behind Erling Haaland.

Nico O’Reilly has returned to full availability after missing the Porto game with a back problem. Maresca has confirmed that the full-back is “100 percent available.”

Other recent Manchester City injury concerns have eased as well. Matheus Nunes is back in the squad, while there is no reported restriction on Haaland, Enzo Fernandez or Elliot Anderson.

The latest Manchester City injury news means Maresca can approach the derby with most of his squad available, while Carrick still has several absences to manage. Shaw’s fitness test remains the final major Manchester United team news issue before kick-off.