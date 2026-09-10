Manchester United vs Sabah Lineup Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Manchester United vs Sabah lineup news is taking shape ahead of tonight’s Champions League return at Old Trafford. Manchester United are back in the competition for the first time in three seasons, with Michael Carrick preparing for his first Champions League match as permanent manager.

Kick-off is set for 8 pm BST, but Manchester United will not release the official lineup until one hour before the game. Carrick must also consider Sunday’s Manchester derby after United drew 2-2 with Everton.

The Manchester United lineup could therefore feature several changes, while Sabah arrive after a strong Champions League qualifying run. The latest Manchester United vs Sabah team news includes several United injuries, while Sabah have almost a full squad available.

Manchester United Lineup Today and Team News

The Manchester United lineup has been affected by several injuries. Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte, Carlos Baleba, Amad Diallo and Tom Heaton are unavailable. De Ligt has returned to training but is still being managed, while Ugarte is not expected back until 2027. Baleba has yet to make his United debut.

Luke Shaw missed Wednesday’s session as part of a scheduled rest day and is a major doubt. Marcus Rashford trained after being withdrawn against Everton as a precaution and is expected to be available. Mason Mount is also in contention after returning to training.

Senne Lammens is expected to start in goal, with Diogo Dalot at right-back and Noussair Mazraoui likely to cover on the left if Shaw is rested. Lisandro Martínez could partner Leny Yoro in central defense, although Harry Maguire and Ayden Heaven remain options.

Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos are competing for a midfield place alongside Kobbie Mainoo. Bruno Fernandes is expected to retain the No.10 role. Up front, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko are among the leading options.

The predicted Manchester United lineup is Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Martínez, Mazraoui; Santos, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko.

Sabah Lineup Today and Team News

Sabah are expected to be close to full strength. Khayal Aliyev is the only notable absentee because of a tendon problem.

Sabah have already played eight Champions League qualifying matches this season, beating TNS, KuPS, Aarhus and Hapoel Be’er Sheva. They also lead the Azerbaijan Premier League after a 5-0 win over Zira.

Stas Pokatilov is expected in goal, with Steve Solvet, Rahman Dashdamirov, Tymoteusz Puchacz and Akim Zedadka forming the back four. Umarali Rakhmonaliev and Ivan Lepinjica are expected in midfield, with Aleksey Isaev and Kaheem Parris also in contention.

Joy-Lance Mickels is a major attacking threat after scoring eight goals and providing one assist in 11 appearances. Veljko Simic has also scored seven goals.

The predicted Sabah lineup is Pokatilov; Solvet, Dashdamirov, Puchacz, Zedadka; Rakhmonaliev, Isaev, Lepinjica, Parris; Mickels, Simic.

Manchester United vs Sabah Confirmed Lineups and Live Updates

The Manchester United vs Sabah lineup will reveal how Carrick balances Champions League demands with Sunday’s Manchester derby. United have won only one of their last seven Champions League group or league-phase matches, while Sabah have kept four clean sheets in eight European matches this season.

United are expected to control possession and attack through Mbeumo, Fernandes and Cunha, while Sabah could defend deep and look for chances through Mickels and Simic.

The official Manchester United vs Sabah confirmed lineups are due around 7 pm BST, one hour before kick-off. This page will provide the latest Manchester United lineup, Sabah lineup, team news and live updates as they are confirmed.