Teddy Sheringham Shares Honest Take on Manchester United’s Slow Start: Exclusive

Teddy Sheringham shared his honest assessment of Manchester United‘s start to the Premier League season.

Man Utd began its 2026-27 campaign with a disappointing loss to newly-promoted side Hull City. However, the Red Devils managed to turn things around and secured three points with a decisive victory over Ipswich Town.

Sheringham addressed the widespread panic among the supporters and preached patience.

“The first game of the season doesn’t always tell you what’s going to happen throughout the campaign, so it’s not the end of the world,” Sheringham exclusively told Heavy Sports via BetVictor Online Casino. “Still, you expect Manchester United to go up there and know what to expect when they play against Hull, full throttle. All guns blazing, chucked at you. You’ve got to fend that off from a team that has just been promoted, but they didn’t get to grips with it all and they came unstuck.”

He continued:

“The next game against Ipswich, a formality, you would think, with another promoted team playing at Old Trafford. It’s a huge game for them, but Man Utd came through with flying colors and they have to build on that now.”

Teddy Sheringham Weighs In on Manchester United’s Deadline Day

Teddy Sheringham also shared his thoughts on Manchester United’s lack of blockbuster moves on Deadline Day. Several big clubs added much-needed reinforcements to their respective rosters.

With the UEFA Champions League approaching, it is crucial that clubs have a balanced roster. Having a balanced roster allows a manager to occasionally rest their starters and remain competitive.

The former Man Utd star described the mindset of clubs on Deadline Day and the difficulty in signing top players.

“Listening to Michael [Carrick] after the weekend, it sounded like he might still have something up his sleeve to nick someone on Deadline Day. I think these managers don’t mind how much money they’re spending now. If you can acquire another player, and another, and another, it makes other teams weaker and makes your squad even stronger. I’m sure Michael would have had that idea in his head,” Sheringham exclusively told Heavy Sports via BetVictor Online Casino.

“I think you can always get stronger, but it’s very hard to get these top players now to make your football club stronger immediately. Everyone wants to hold on to their top players.”

Sheringham Questions Whether Man Utd Could Have Signed Julian Alvarez

Sheringham also questioned whether Man Utd could have signed Julian Alvarez on Deadline Day. Alvarez was heavily linked to Barcelona, which he revealed was his dream. However, Atletico Madrid rejected the transfer, and the Argentine will stay with Atletico for the foreseeable future instead.

As a result of Atletico’s stance on not transferring Alvarez to a domestic rival, Sheringham suggested that Man Utd could have made an attempt.

“The one that got away is Julian Alvarez. He obviously wanted to go to Barcelona and Arsenal wanted him. But then you look at other teams like Manchester United and Tottenham, and think, ‘Why not?'” Could they have come in and tried and nicked Alvarez as well? That could enhance the squad and make the team even better,” Sheringham exclusively told Heavy Sports via BetVictor Online Casino.

“All these clubs, I’m sure, were looking at that prospect and thinking, ‘We could get in and nick him if he really wants to leave Atletico,’ because he’s having a tough time over there at the moment and getting a bit of stick from the crowd.”