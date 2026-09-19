Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City on TV? Fans Face a Major Problem Today

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City is the Premier League match attracting attention on Saturday, September 19, 2026. The game takes place at the City Ground, with kick-off scheduled for 5:30 PM BST.

Fans searching for Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City live coverage have several options depending on their location.

UK viewers can watch the match live on Sky Sports, while supporters in the United States can use NBC and streaming services including Fubo.

International broadcasters also provide coverage across Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Live Match Today on TV

Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026

Kickoff: 5:30 PM BST

Venue: City Ground, Nottingham

Competition: Premier League, Matchweek 5

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City TV and Live Stream

United Kingdom & Ireland

UK: Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Ultra HDR

Streaming: Sky Go and NOW TV

Radio: BBC Radio 5 Live

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League

The match is part of Sky Sports’ Saturday evening Premier League coverage.

Europe

France: Canal+ Sport – 6:30 PM CEST

Germany: Sky Sport / Sky Go – 6:30 PM CEST

Italy: Sky Sport / Sky Go Italia – 6:30 PM CEST

Spain: DAZN – 6:30 PM CEST

Portugal: DAZN – 5:30 PM WEST

Netherlands: Viaplay – 6:30 PM CEST

Norway: Viaplay – 6:30 PM CEST

Sweden: Viaplay – 6:30 PM CEST

Finland: Viaplay – 7:30 PM EEST

Austria: Sky Go – 6:30 PM CEST

Czech Republic & Slovakia: Canal+ Sport – 6:30 PM CEST

Turkey: beIN Sports – 7:30 PM TRT

North America

United States: NBC / NBC Universo – 12:30 PM ET

US streaming: Fubo and Peacock

Canada: DAZN Canada / FuboTV Canada – 12:30 PM ET

Mexico: NBC Universo / regional coverage – 10:30 AM CT

South America

Brazil: Disney+ Premium – 1:30 PM BRT

Argentina: Disney+ Premium – 1:30 PM ART

Colombia: Disney+ – 11:30 AM COT

Peru: Disney+ – 11:30 AM PET

Uruguay: Disney+ – 1:30 PM UYT

Chile: Disney+ Premium – 12:30 PM CLT

Africa

Ghana: SuperSport – 5:30 PM GMT

Nigeria: SuperSport – 5:30 PM WAT

South Africa: SuperSport – 6:30 PM SAST

Kenya: SuperSport – 8:30 PM EAT

Egypt: beIN Sports – 7:30 PM EEST

Other Sub-Saharan territories: SuperSport and regional rights holders

Asia

India: JioStar / JioTV – 10:00 PM IST

China: Regional Premier League coverage – 1:30 AM Sunday

Japan: Regional coverage – 2:30 AM Sunday

South Korea: Coupang Play – 2:30 AM Sunday

Singapore: 1:30 AM Sunday

Thailand: MONOMAX – 12:30 AM Sunday

Oceania

Australia: Stan Sport – 2:30 AM AEST Sunday

New Zealand: Sky Sport – 4:30 AM NZST Sunday

International coverage can vary by territory, so viewers should check their local broadcaster before kickoff.

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Live Today: What Time Does It Start?

The Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City match starts at 5:30 PM BST in England.

That is:

Ghana: 5:30 PM GMT

Nigeria: 5:30 PM WAT

South Africa: 6:30 PM SAST

United States: 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT

Canada: 12:30 PM ET

Brazil: 1:30 PM BRT

India: 10:00 PM IST

Australia: 2:30 AM AEST Sunday

New Zealand: 4:30 AM NZST Sunday

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Match Preview

Nottingham Forest enters the match 11th in the Premier League with five points from four games. The side secured its first league win last weekend, beating Aston Villa 2-1 away from home.

Coventry has had a difficult return to the top flight. The newly promoted side has lost all four league matches, conceding 10 goals without scoring.

Frank Lampard’s team arrives at the City Ground still searching for its first point and first Premier League goal.

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

Forest has the stronger recent record in this fixture.

The hosts have won eight of the last 12 meetings, while Coventry has won three. Coventry has also failed to win at the City Ground since August 2004, losing its last six visits.

The most recent league meeting at the venue ended 2-0 to Forest in April 2022.

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Stats

Key numbers before kickoff include:

Forest: 5 points from 4 matches

Coventry: 0 points from 4 matches

Coventry goals: 0 scored, 10 conceded

Forest’s latest result: Aston Villa 1-2 Nottingham Forest

Last City Ground meeting: Nottingham Forest 2-0 Coventry

Forest win probability: 59.0%

Draw probability: 23.3%

Coventry win probability: 17.7%

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Team News and Lineups

Forest will be without Nicolò Savona because of injury.

Coventry has several players unavailable. Haji Wright, Luke Woolfenden and Kaine Kesler-Hayden are injured, while Taiwo Awoniyi is suspended.

Predicted Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Aina, Diomande, Murillo; Muñoz, McAtee, Schlager, Williams; Ndoye, Gibbs-White; Delap.

Predicted Coventry City XI: Rushworth; Amenda, Thomas, Pinnock; van Ewijk, Onyeka, Grimes, Dasilva; Rudoni, Tchaouna, Mason-Clark.

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Odds

The betting market gives Forest the shorter price heading into the match.

Nottingham Forest: 1.62

Draw: 3.90

Coventry City: 5.50

The odds can change before kickoff.

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Tickets

Standard tickets for the City Ground are sold out, according to the information provided. Supporters seeking last-minute access should use the official club ticket exchange or authorized hospitality channels.

Fans should avoid unauthorized sellers and unverified third-party ticket listings.