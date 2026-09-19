Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City on TV? Fans Face a Major Problem Today

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City is the Premier League match attracting attention on Saturday, September 19, 2026. The game takes place at the City Ground, with kick-off scheduled for 5:30 PM BST.
Fans searching for Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City live coverage have several options depending on their location.
UK viewers can watch the match live on Sky Sports, while supporters in the United States can use NBC and streaming services including Fubo.
International broadcasters also provide coverage across Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.
Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Live Match Today on TV
Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026
Kickoff: 5:30 PM BST
Venue: City Ground, Nottingham
Competition: Premier League, Matchweek 5
Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City TV and Live Stream
United Kingdom & Ireland
UK: Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Ultra HDR
Streaming: Sky Go and NOW TV
Radio: BBC Radio 5 Live
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League
The match is part of Sky Sports’ Saturday evening Premier League coverage.
Europe
France: Canal+ Sport – 6:30 PM CEST
Germany: Sky Sport / Sky Go – 6:30 PM CEST
Italy: Sky Sport / Sky Go Italia – 6:30 PM CEST
Spain: DAZN – 6:30 PM CEST
Portugal: DAZN – 5:30 PM WEST
Netherlands: Viaplay – 6:30 PM CEST
Norway: Viaplay – 6:30 PM CEST
Sweden: Viaplay – 6:30 PM CEST
Finland: Viaplay – 7:30 PM EEST
Austria: Sky Go – 6:30 PM CEST
Czech Republic & Slovakia: Canal+ Sport – 6:30 PM CEST
Turkey: beIN Sports – 7:30 PM TRT
North America
United States: NBC / NBC Universo – 12:30 PM ET
US streaming: Fubo and Peacock
Canada: DAZN Canada / FuboTV Canada – 12:30 PM ET
Mexico: NBC Universo / regional coverage – 10:30 AM CT
South America
Brazil: Disney+ Premium – 1:30 PM BRT
Argentina: Disney+ Premium – 1:30 PM ART
Colombia: Disney+ – 11:30 AM COT
Peru: Disney+ – 11:30 AM PET
Uruguay: Disney+ – 1:30 PM UYT
Chile: Disney+ Premium – 12:30 PM CLT
Africa
Ghana: SuperSport – 5:30 PM GMT
Nigeria: SuperSport – 5:30 PM WAT
South Africa: SuperSport – 6:30 PM SAST
Kenya: SuperSport – 8:30 PM EAT
Egypt: beIN Sports – 7:30 PM EEST
Other Sub-Saharan territories: SuperSport and regional rights holders
Asia
India: JioStar / JioTV – 10:00 PM IST
China: Regional Premier League coverage – 1:30 AM Sunday
Japan: Regional coverage – 2:30 AM Sunday
South Korea: Coupang Play – 2:30 AM Sunday
Singapore: 1:30 AM Sunday
Thailand: MONOMAX – 12:30 AM Sunday
Oceania
Australia: Stan Sport – 2:30 AM AEST Sunday
New Zealand: Sky Sport – 4:30 AM NZST Sunday
International coverage can vary by territory, so viewers should check their local broadcaster before kickoff.
Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Live Today: What Time Does It Start?
The Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City match starts at 5:30 PM BST in England.
That is:
Ghana: 5:30 PM GMT
Nigeria: 5:30 PM WAT
South Africa: 6:30 PM SAST
United States: 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT
Canada: 12:30 PM ET
Brazil: 1:30 PM BRT
India: 10:00 PM IST
Australia: 2:30 AM AEST Sunday
New Zealand: 4:30 AM NZST Sunday
Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Match Preview
Nottingham Forest enters the match 11th in the Premier League with five points from four games. The side secured its first league win last weekend, beating Aston Villa 2-1 away from home.
Coventry has had a difficult return to the top flight. The newly promoted side has lost all four league matches, conceding 10 goals without scoring.
Frank Lampard’s team arrives at the City Ground still searching for its first point and first Premier League goal.
Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Head-to-Head
Forest has the stronger recent record in this fixture.
The hosts have won eight of the last 12 meetings, while Coventry has won three. Coventry has also failed to win at the City Ground since August 2004, losing its last six visits.
The most recent league meeting at the venue ended 2-0 to Forest in April 2022.
Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Stats
Key numbers before kickoff include:
Forest: 5 points from 4 matches
Coventry: 0 points from 4 matches
Coventry goals: 0 scored, 10 conceded
Forest’s latest result: Aston Villa 1-2 Nottingham Forest
Last City Ground meeting: Nottingham Forest 2-0 Coventry
Forest win probability: 59.0%
Draw probability: 23.3%
Coventry win probability: 17.7%
Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Team News and Lineups
Forest will be without Nicolò Savona because of injury.
Coventry has several players unavailable. Haji Wright, Luke Woolfenden and Kaine Kesler-Hayden are injured, while Taiwo Awoniyi is suspended.
Predicted Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Aina, Diomande, Murillo; Muñoz, McAtee, Schlager, Williams; Ndoye, Gibbs-White; Delap.
Predicted Coventry City XI: Rushworth; Amenda, Thomas, Pinnock; van Ewijk, Onyeka, Grimes, Dasilva; Rudoni, Tchaouna, Mason-Clark.
Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Odds
The betting market gives Forest the shorter price heading into the match.
Nottingham Forest: 1.62
Draw: 3.90
Coventry City: 5.50
The odds can change before kickoff.
Nottingham Forest vs Coventry City Tickets
Standard tickets for the City Ground are sold out, according to the information provided. Supporters seeking last-minute access should use the official club ticket exchange or authorized hospitality channels.
Fans should avoid unauthorized sellers and unverified third-party ticket listings.
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