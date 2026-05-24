How to Watch Tottenham vs Everton Live Today: Premier League Preview, Stats, Lineup

The Tottenham vs Everton match today adds significant pressure to the final day of the Premier League season, with Tottenham Hotspur F.C. fighting to avoid relegation at their home stadium. Spurs enter the final Matchweek sitting 17th with 38 points after a damaging 2-1 defeat to Chelsea F.C. A single point against Everton F.C. will secure Premier League safety, as Tottenham holds a far better goal difference than 18th-place West Ham United F.C.

Tottenham’s relegation depends on losing and West Ham beating Leeds United. Everton is in North London, placed 12th with 49 points, still aiming for a top-half position.

Tottenham vs Everton: Team News, Lineup, and Relegation Stakes

Tottenham vs Everton today could become one of the most important league matches in recent Spurs history. Manager Roberto De Zerbi faces major pressure after Tottenham’s poor run at home left the club close to the relegation zone heading into the final weekend.

The Tottenham vs Everton lineup could see Spurs attack early because a draw or win will secure their Premier League survival. Tottenham has struggled badly at home this season, collecting only 12 points at the stadium. The club is also winless in its last 10 home league matches, recording four draws and six losses during that run.

Everton comes into the Tottenham vs Everton match with less pressure after confirming its Premier League status for next season. Manager David Moyes could still influence the relegation battle, as an Everton win could help his former club, West Ham, stay in the Premier League.

The visitors are also in poor form ahead of Tottenham vs Everton live today. Everton has failed to win any of its last six league matches after its hopes of European qualification faded earlier in the season.

Tottenham vs Everton Stats, Head-to-Head and Live Stream Guide

The Tottenham vs Everton stats show Spurs have dominated this fixture in recent years, especially in North London. Tottenham won the reverse fixture 3-0 at Goodison Park in October 2025 and also won each of the last four home league matches against Everton.

During those four home victories, Tottenham outscored Everton 13-1. Everton has also managed only one away league win at Tottenham across the last 11 meetings between the clubs.

Despite Tottenham’s strong head-to-head record against Everton, Spurs still enter the match under pressure due to their recent home struggles. Tottenham has not been relegated from the English top flight since 1977, while the club has won its final league game in more than 60 percent of Premier League seasons.

How to Watch Tottenham vs Everton: Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans looking for the Tottenham vs Everton live stream can watch the match worldwide through several official broadcasters. In the United Kingdom, coverage starts at 15:00 BST on Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD, with streaming available on Sky Go and NOW Sports Membership. Viewers in the United States can watch on NBC or stream through Peacock. Canadian viewers can stream the match on Fubo Canada.

Throughout South America and the Caribbean, the coverage will be broadcast on ESPN and available on Disney+. Fans in Sub-Saharan Africa can watch through SuperSport, while French-language coverage is available on Canal+ Afrique. The match will also stream live on beIN Sports across the Middle East and North Africa.