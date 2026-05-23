Tottenham, West Ham Dealt News on Relegation Standings Amid Rising Anxiety

London will be losing a club from the Premier League thanks to the latest relegation standings, but the question is whether it will be Tottenham or West Ham. The latest odds show one club has a good chance of being in the Premier League next season, while the other squad faces an uphill battle.

Most Tottenham supporters likely never dreamed of being in danger of relegation heading into the final weekend of the EPL season. Yet, it is not all bad news for Spurs fans.

The latest odds heavily favor Tottenham not to be relegated, but the news is not as bright for West Ham. ESPN’s Opta computer projections give Tottenham just a 14% chance of relegation.

If you are looking at things from a glass half full perspective Spurs fans, the computer give Tottenham nearly an 86% chance of being in the Premier League next season. Meanwhile, West Ham has an 85.9% of relegation based on the computer projections.

Similarly, Kalshi gives Tottenham a 14% chance of relegation, while West Ham sits at 86% to drop down.

Here’s what you need to know about the relegation battle between Tottenham and West Ham.

Premier League Relegation Standings: Tottenham Holds 2 Point Lead on West Ham in EPL Table

Here’s a look at the current Premier League standings heading into Sunday’s final matches. Teams in bold would be relegated based on the current EPL table.

TEAM WINS DRAW LOSSES POINTS GD 17. Tottenham 9 11 17 38 -10 18. West Ham 9 9 19 36 -22 19. Burnley 4 9 24 21 -37 20. Wolves 3 10 24 19 -41

West Ham Needs Help to Avoid Relegation While Tottenham has Multiple Paths to Remain in Premier League

Tottenham holds a two point lead on West Ham in the EPL standings. Yet, things are even more grim for West Ham as Tottenham holds a 12-point lead in the goal differential category, nearly an impossible deficit to make up.

Unless the final scores look more like an NFL game than a Premier League match, Tottenham will advance and West Ham will be relegated if the two teams finish with the same number of points.

Tottenham hosts Everton, while Leeds hits the road to square off against West Ham. London will be the center of the Premier League standings as both clubs are set to kickoff their final matches at the same time.

Tottenham’s advantage in goals means that, realistically, the Spurs will not be relegated if one of any of the following scenarios happen: Tottenham wins, Tottenham draws, West Ham loses or West Ham draws.

The only scenario where Tottenham is relegated is if the Spurs lose to Everton, while West Ham tops Leeds.



Tottenham’s Cristian Romero in Hot Water With Fans for Skipping Spurs’ Final Match

Relegation aside, Tottenham has even more controversy as star Cristian Romero is not expected to be at the team’s final game. Romero is sidelined with an injury and made the decision to go back to Argentina despite Tottenham being in danger of relegation.

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi understands why this decision has sparked outrage among some fans.

“100%, I understand,” De Zerbi said of fans’ frustration, per ESPN. “He [Romero] spoke with the medical staff and together they decided to go to Argentina to complete the rehab with Argentinian medical staff.

“I want to be clear, I am not stupid. If I understand there is any player who thinks for himself before the club, I can’t be the same Roberto, but with Cuti Romero, I can’t say anything because with me, in my time, he has been correct from the beginning until now.”