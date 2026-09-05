Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Injury News: Spurs Suffer Another Blow Before City Ground Clash

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham injury news has given Saturday’s Premier League clash another edge, with both teams dealing with very different fitness situations. Forest have Ibrahim Sangaré back after a minor calf problem, while Daniel Muñoz is available for his first appearance after joining from Crystal Palace.

Tottenham, however, will again be without James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert and Xavi Simons. Sávio has returned to fitness, but Spurs still face a difficult selection picture.

The Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham injury news also comes as Spurs search for their first points and first goal of the season after defeats to Brentford and Newcastle. Forest have won the last four league meetings between the sides and now have a chance to make history at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Injury News Gives Glasner a Boost

The Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham injury news is more positive for Oliver Glasner. Sangaré is fit again after missing the 2-2 draw at Liverpool with a minor calf injury suffered in training. His return gives Forest another strong option in midfield.

Muñoz is also available after joining Forest from Crystal Palace on August 31. The Colombian underwent nose surgery after the 2026 World Cup and can play with a protective mask. Glasner confirmed he is available, although the defender has had a short pre-season and still needs to build his fitness.

Muñoz previously worked with Glasner at Crystal Palace. Their time together brought the 2025 FA Cup, Community Shield and UEFA Conference League. In the FA Cup final, Muñoz assisted the winning goal against Manchester City and was named man of the match.

Nicolo Savona remains unavailable. The Italian wing-back has returned to partial training after his January knee injury, but he is not ready for the Tottenham game. Glasner hopes he can return to full training around the international break.

Tottenham Injuries Leave De Zerbi Without Maddison

The Tottenham injuries have again hit key areas of Roberto De Zerbi’s squad. Maddison has returned to training after his shoulder fracture but is not ready to play at the City Ground. De Zerbi confirmed that the midfielder will miss the game.

Kulusevski is also sidelined despite returning to full team training after a long absence caused by a serious kneecap injury. His return has taken more than a year, but Tottenham will not rush him back. Odobert and Simons remain out while they recover from knee injuries.

The Tottenham injuries come at a bad time for Spurs. They lost 3-0 to Brentford and 2-0 to Newcastle in their opening two league games. They have yet to score and remain without a point.

That start has historical weight. Tottenham have not begun a league season with two defeats and no goals since 1974-75. They have also only once failed to score in their opening three league fixtures.

Tottenham Injuries Ease as Sávio Returns

The Tottenham injuries list does contain one major positive. Sávio is fit and available after missing the Newcastle defeat because of muscle fatigue.

New attacking arrivals Omar Marmoush and Mathys Tel are also available, giving De Zerbi more options as Tottenham search for their first Premier League goal.

Richarlison, meanwhile, has been left out of Tottenham’s registered Premier League squad. The forward is training separately as the club works on his departure, with Saudi Arabia and Turkey among the possible destinations before their transfer windows close.

Forest have beaten Tottenham in their last four Premier League meetings, including wins in December 2025 and March 2026. They have never won five straight league games against Spurs. A victory at the City Ground would therefore set a new club record in this fixture.