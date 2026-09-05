Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Lineups Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham lineups will be closely watched as the two Premier League sides meet at the City Ground today. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 BST, with the official teamsheets expected about an hour before the match. Forest have one point from their opening two games, while Tottenham remain without a point or a goal after two defeats.

That gives added importance to the Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham team news, especially with both managers still shaping new squads. Oliver Glasner has a clear 3-4-2-1 system, while Roberto De Zerbi has several attacking options but needs a response after a difficult start.

The confirmed Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham lineups will settle the major selection questions before kick-off.

Nottingham Forest Lineup Today: Muñoz and Gibbs-White Key

The Nottingham Forest lineup is expected to keep Glasner’s three-man defense. Matz Sels should start behind Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo and Jair Cunha. Nicolo Savona remains unavailable with a knee problem, while Ibrahim Sangaré has been dealing with a calf issue.

Daniel Muñoz is the major selection question. The deadline-day signing worked with Glasner at Crystal Palace and is tipped by several previews to start at right wing-back. Neco Williams should keep the opposite flank after winning the penalty converted by Morgan Gibbs-White in the 2-2 draw at Liverpool.

Gibbs-White remains Forest’s main attacking threat. He has scored 13 Premier League goals in 2026 and also scored in Forest’s 3-0 win at Tottenham in March. Dan Ndoye and Igor Jesus are expected to support him, although Liam Delap is pushing for a starting role after appearing from the bench at Liverpool.

The predicted Nottingham Forest lineup is Sels; Milenkovic, Cunha, Murillo; Muñoz, Schlager, McAtee, Williams; Gibbs-White, Ndoye; Igor Jesus.

Tottenham Lineup Today: De Zerbi Needs a Response

The Tottenham lineup faces a major attacking test after Spurs failed to score in their first two Premier League matches. De Zerbi is expected to use a 4-2-3-1, with Antonín Kinský in goal and Jan Paul van Hecke alongside Micky van de Ven in central defense.

Sandro Tonali and Rodrigo Bentancur are expected to provide the midfield base, while Mateus Fernandes can operate as the No. 10. Mathys Tel and Omar Marmoush are among the leading attacking options.

Sávio is available after recovering from muscle fatigue, while James Maddison has returned to training but is not ready to feature. Tottenham will also be without Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert and Dejan Kulusevski for the Forest clash.

Mykhailo Mudryk is registered and could make his Tottenham debut from the bench. De Zerbi said the winger is currently ready for around 15 to 30 minutes rather than a full start.

The predicted Tottenham lineup is Kinský; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Bentancur, Tonali; Tel, Fernandes, Marmoush; Solanke.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Confirmed Lineups and Live Updates

The Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham lineups also highlight a clear tactical contrast. Forest have relied heavily on long passes, while Tottenham prefer shorter build-up play. Glasner’s wing-backs and Gibbs-White will look to stretch the Spurs defense, while De Zerbi will want Tonali and Bentancur to control possession.

Tottenham are also under pressure after a poor start. Spurs have not opened a league season with two defeats and no goals since 1974-75. A third straight league defeat would place this start alongside four previous seasons in the club’s history: 1912-13, 1958-59, 1974-75 and 1979-80.

Forest have won the last four league meetings between the sides but have never won five in a row against Tottenham.

The official Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham lineups are expected around 14:00 BST. This page will provide the confirmed starting XI, team news and live updates once the teams are announced.