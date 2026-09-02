Tottenham Hotspur 2026 Summer Transfer Window: All 54 Signings and Departures

After barely avoiding relegation last season, Tottenham Hotspur decided to overhaul their squad this summer transfer window.

Tottenham were one of the most active clubs, adding players like Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Omar Marmoush and Mykhailo Mudryk, among others.

They also had to make some sales, parting ways with players such as Cristian Romero, Djed Spence and Luka Vuskovic.

All 54 Tottenham Signings and Departures

Here is the full list of transfers made by Tottenham in this year’s summer transfer window, which includes permanent transfers, loans and expired contracts:

Transfers In

Sandro Tonali, 26 | Defensive Midfield | $121.5 million from Newcastle United

Savio, 22 | Winger | $98,500,000 from Manchester City

Mateus Fernandes, 22 | Central Midfield | $111.7 million from West Ham United

Jan Paul van Hecke, 26 | Centre Back | $68.3 million from Brighton & Hove Albion

Tosin Adarabioyo, 28 | Centre Back | $9.2 million from Chelsea

Andy Robertson, 32 | Left Back | Free transfer from Liverpool

Cole Ramsey, 18 | Attacking Midfielder | Free transfer from Aston Villa

Martin Dubravka, 37 | Goalkeeper | Free transfer) from Burnley

Marcos Senesi, 29 | Centre Back | Free transfer from AFC Bournemouth

Maxwell Adedeji, 18 | Centre Back | Undisclosed fee from Leicester City

Jacob Knightsbridge, 22 | Goalkeeper | Undisclosed fee from Oxford United

Loans In

Omar Marmoush, 27 | Forward | On loan from Manchester City with an obligation to buy for $65.6 million

Mykhailo Mudryk, 25 | Winger | On loan from Chelsea with an option to buy for $101.4 million

Play

Transfers Out

Cristian Romero, 28 | Centre Back | $44.9 million to Atletico Madrid

Luka Vuskovic, 19 | Centre Back | $60.4 million to Brighton & Hove Albion

Djed Spence, 26 | Right-Back | $39.4 million to Inter Milan

Will Lankshear, 21 | Forward | $26.3 million to Middlesbrough

Manor Solomon, 27 | Winger | $6.6 million including add-ons to West Ham United

Ashley Phillips, 21 | Centre Back | $9.2 million including add-ons to Middlesbrough

Alejo Veliz, 22 | Forward | $10.2 million to EC Bahia

Tynan Thompson, 18 | Winger | $10.8 million including add-ons to Manchester United

Alfie Devine, 21 | Attacking Midfielder | $7.9 million to Preston North End

Dane Scarlett, 22 | Forward | Free transfer to Leyton Orient

Pele Arganese-McDermott, 20 | Centre Back | Free transfer to Crawley Town

Leon Myrtaj, 18 | Winger | Free transfer to Debreceni VSC

Loans Out

Pape Matar Sarr, 23 | Midfielder | Real Sociedad with an option to buy for $32.8 million

Guglielmo Vicario, 29 | Goalkeeper | AC Milan with an option to buy for $27.3 million

Kevin Danso, 27 | Centre Back | Atalanta with an obligation to buy for $26.2 million

Radu Dragusin, 24 | Centre Back | Napoli with an option to buy for $35 million

Souza, 20 | Left Back | Sporting CP with an option to buy for $13.1 million

Mikey Moore, 19 | Winger | Real Valladolid

Mason Melia, 18 | Forward | Bristol City

Yang Min-hyeok, 20 | Winger | Girona

Yusuf Akhamrich, 21 | Winger | Millwall

Oliver Irow, 20 | Winger | Leyton Orient

Kota Takai, 21 | Centre Back | KV Mechelen

George Abbott, 21 | Midfielder | Millwall

Reiss Russell-Denny, 20 | Midfielder | Cambridge United

Damola Ajayi, 20 | Winger | Charlton Athletic

Luca Gunter, 21 | Goalkeeper | AFC Wimbledon

Dylan Thompson, 19 | Centre Back | Barnet

Jamie Donley, 21 | Attacking Midfielder | Blackburn Rovers

Loans Ended

Randal Kolo Muani, 27 | Striker | Returned to Paris Saint-Germain, sold to Juventus

Joao Palhinha, 31 | Midfielder | Returned to Bayern Munich, sold to Benfica

James Wilson, 19 | Forward | Returned to Heart of Midlothian

Expired Contracts

Yves Bissouma, 30 | Midfielder | Free Agent

Tyrell Ashcroft, 22 | Right Back | Free Agent

Leo Black, 20 | Right Back | Free Agent

Dante Cassanova, 22 | Midfielder | Free Agent

Matthew Craig, 23 | Midfielder | Barnsley

Calum Logan, 18 | Left Back | Free Agent

Elijah Upson, 18 | Midfielder | Free Agent

Jamel Beggs, 18 | Centre Back | Free Agent

Samal Bangura, 18 | Centre Back | Free Agent

What’s Next for Tottenham?

Despite the changes they made this summer, Tottenham are not off to a good start this season. They lost 3-0 to Brentford on Matchday 1 before a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle. They did beat Charlton 5-1 in the second round of the EFL Cup.

Here are the next four games for Tottenham before the first international break of the season:

September 5 (EPL): vs. Nottingham Forest at City Ground

September 12 (EPL): vs. Everton F.C. at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

September 15 (EFL Cup): vs. Liverpool at Anfield

September 19 (EPL): vs. Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham can focus on the league this season since they didn’t qualify for any of the three European competitions.