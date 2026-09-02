Tottenham Hotspur 2026 Summer Transfer Window: All 54 Signings and Departures

After barely avoiding relegation last season, Tottenham Hotspur decided to overhaul their squad this summer transfer window.
Tottenham were one of the most active clubs, adding players like Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Omar Marmoush and Mykhailo Mudryk, among others.
They also had to make some sales, parting ways with players such as Cristian Romero, Djed Spence and Luka Vuskovic.
All 54 Tottenham Signings and Departures
Here is the full list of transfers made by Tottenham in this year’s summer transfer window, which includes permanent transfers, loans and expired contracts:
Transfers In
- Sandro Tonali, 26 | Defensive Midfield | $121.5 million from Newcastle United
- Savio, 22 | Winger | $98,500,000 from Manchester City
- Mateus Fernandes, 22 | Central Midfield | $111.7 million from West Ham United
- Jan Paul van Hecke, 26 | Centre Back | $68.3 million from Brighton & Hove Albion
- Tosin Adarabioyo, 28 | Centre Back | $9.2 million from Chelsea
- Andy Robertson, 32 | Left Back | Free transfer from Liverpool
- Cole Ramsey, 18 | Attacking Midfielder | Free transfer from Aston Villa
- Martin Dubravka, 37 | Goalkeeper | Free transfer) from Burnley
- Marcos Senesi, 29 | Centre Back | Free transfer from AFC Bournemouth
- Maxwell Adedeji, 18 | Centre Back | Undisclosed fee from Leicester City
- Jacob Knightsbridge, 22 | Goalkeeper | Undisclosed fee from Oxford United
Loans In
- Omar Marmoush, 27 | Forward | On loan from Manchester City with an obligation to buy for $65.6 million
- Mykhailo Mudryk, 25 | Winger | On loan from Chelsea with an option to buy for $101.4 million
Transfers Out
- Cristian Romero, 28 | Centre Back | $44.9 million to Atletico Madrid
- Luka Vuskovic, 19 | Centre Back | $60.4 million to Brighton & Hove Albion
- Djed Spence, 26 | Right-Back | $39.4 million to Inter Milan
- Will Lankshear, 21 | Forward | $26.3 million to Middlesbrough
- Manor Solomon, 27 | Winger | $6.6 million including add-ons to West Ham United
- Ashley Phillips, 21 | Centre Back | $9.2 million including add-ons to Middlesbrough
- Alejo Veliz, 22 | Forward | $10.2 million to EC Bahia
- Tynan Thompson, 18 | Winger | $10.8 million including add-ons to Manchester United
- Alfie Devine, 21 | Attacking Midfielder | $7.9 million to Preston North End
- Dane Scarlett, 22 | Forward | Free transfer to Leyton Orient
- Pele Arganese-McDermott, 20 | Centre Back | Free transfer to Crawley Town
- Leon Myrtaj, 18 | Winger | Free transfer to Debreceni VSC
Loans Out
- Pape Matar Sarr, 23 | Midfielder | Real Sociedad with an option to buy for $32.8 million
- Guglielmo Vicario, 29 | Goalkeeper | AC Milan with an option to buy for $27.3 million
- Kevin Danso, 27 | Centre Back | Atalanta with an obligation to buy for $26.2 million
- Radu Dragusin, 24 | Centre Back | Napoli with an option to buy for $35 million
- Souza, 20 | Left Back | Sporting CP with an option to buy for $13.1 million
- Mikey Moore, 19 | Winger | Real Valladolid
- Mason Melia, 18 | Forward | Bristol City
- Yang Min-hyeok, 20 | Winger | Girona
- Yusuf Akhamrich, 21 | Winger | Millwall
- Oliver Irow, 20 | Winger | Leyton Orient
- Kota Takai, 21 | Centre Back | KV Mechelen
- George Abbott, 21 | Midfielder | Millwall
- Reiss Russell-Denny, 20 | Midfielder | Cambridge United
- Damola Ajayi, 20 | Winger | Charlton Athletic
- Luca Gunter, 21 | Goalkeeper | AFC Wimbledon
- Dylan Thompson, 19 | Centre Back | Barnet
- Jamie Donley, 21 | Attacking Midfielder | Blackburn Rovers
Loans Ended
- Randal Kolo Muani, 27 | Striker | Returned to Paris Saint-Germain, sold to Juventus
- Joao Palhinha, 31 | Midfielder | Returned to Bayern Munich, sold to Benfica
- James Wilson, 19 | Forward | Returned to Heart of Midlothian
Expired Contracts
- Yves Bissouma, 30 | Midfielder | Free Agent
- Tyrell Ashcroft, 22 | Right Back | Free Agent
- Leo Black, 20 | Right Back | Free Agent
- Dante Cassanova, 22 | Midfielder | Free Agent
- Matthew Craig, 23 | Midfielder | Barnsley
- Calum Logan, 18 | Left Back | Free Agent
- Elijah Upson, 18 | Midfielder | Free Agent
- Jamel Beggs, 18 | Centre Back | Free Agent
- Samal Bangura, 18 | Centre Back | Free Agent
What’s Next for Tottenham?
Despite the changes they made this summer, Tottenham are not off to a good start this season. They lost 3-0 to Brentford on Matchday 1 before a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle. They did beat Charlton 5-1 in the second round of the EFL Cup.
Here are the next four games for Tottenham before the first international break of the season:
- September 5 (EPL): vs. Nottingham Forest at City Ground
- September 12 (EPL): vs. Everton F.C. at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- September 15 (EFL Cup): vs. Liverpool at Anfield
- September 19 (EPL): vs. Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham can focus on the league this season since they didn’t qualify for any of the three European competitions.
Tottenham Hotspur 2026 Summer Transfer Window: All 54 Signings and Departures