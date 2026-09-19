Tottenham vs Aston Villa Result: Premier League Live Score, Updates

Tottenham Hotspur face Aston Villa in a Matchweek 5 Premier League clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Both teams are looking for an important result as they continue their 2026-27 league campaigns.

This page provides the latest score, confirmed lineups, team news and key moments from the match.

Follow live updates below for goals, cards, substitutions, VAR decisions, injuries, chances and other major developments as the game progresses.

Tottenham Lineup

Tottenham started with Antonín Kinský in goal and a 4-2-3-1 formation. Pedro Porro was forced off with an injury after 18 minutes, with Archie Gray replacing him at right-back.

Tottenham XI: Kinský; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Bentancur, Tonali; Sávio, Fernandes, Marmoush; Solanke.

Aston Villa Lineup

Aston Villa also lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Zion Suzuki starting in goal. Johan Manzambi was handed a starting role and scored the opening goal in first-half stoppage time.

Aston Villa XI: Suzuki; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Mings, Ruggeri; Kamara, Gomes; McGinn, Buendía, Manzambi; Jackson.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Live Score and Updates

Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa

Half-time: Aston Villa lead through Johan Manzambi’s 45+3-minute goal.

First-Half Timeline

1′ – Kickoff: Referee Sam Barrott gets the Matchweek 5 Premier League fixture underway.

5′ – Early pressure: Tottenham win consecutive throw-ins and two early corners as they push forward.

14′ – Offside: Dominic Solanke is flagged offside after attempting to get behind the Villa defence.

18′ – Substitution, Tottenham: Pedro Porro goes off with a hamstring problem. Archie Gray comes on at right-back.

24′ – Save: Mateus Fernandes’ powerful effort forces Zion Suzuki into a save that results in a corner for Tottenham.

31′ – Missed chance: Jan Paul van Hecke sends a ball over the top for Omar Marmoush, but his first touch lets him down inside the penalty area.

33′ – Missed chance: Sandro Tonali curls an effort from distance that beats Suzuki but goes just wide of the bottom-left corner.

34′ – Penalty appeal: Tottenham appeal for a handball against Aaron Wan-Bissaka inside the box, but the referee allows play to continue.

36′ – Injury concern: Johan Manzambi receives treatment after a challenge from Rodrigo Bentancur but is able to continue.

42′ – Double save: Sávio cuts inside and fires a volley toward goal. Suzuki makes a superb double save to deny Sávio and then Archie Gray’s rebound attempt.

44′ – Head injury: Micky van de Ven clears a cross from Tyrone Mings but takes a heavy blow to the face. The injury contributes to additional stoppage time.

45+3′ – GOAL, Aston Villa: Johan Manzambi finishes after receiving a pass from Boubacar Kamara to put Villa 1-0 ahead. VAR checks the goal for offside before confirming it.

45+7′ – Yellow card, Tottenham: Jan Paul van Hecke is booked for a late challenge.

Half-time: Aston Villa go into the break 1-0 ahead.

First-Half Statistics

Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa

Possession: Tottenham 57% – Aston Villa 43%

Shots: Tottenham 9 – Aston Villa 8

Shots on target: Tottenham 5 – Aston Villa 3

Saves: Tottenham 2 – Aston Villa 5

Corners: Tottenham 7 – Aston Villa 1

Offsides: Tottenham 1 – Aston Villa 0

Fouls: Tottenham 5 – Aston Villa 4

Yellow cards: Tottenham 1 – Aston Villa 0

Accurate passes: Tottenham 208 (85%) – Aston Villa 173 (87%)