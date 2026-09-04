Real Betis vs Real Madrid Highlights: La Liga Live Score and Match Results Today

Real Betis faces Real Madrid at the Estadio de La Cartuja on Friday, September 4, 2026, in Matchday 4 of La Liga. The Real Betis vs Real Madrid match brings together two sides with different starts to the campaign, as Madrid looks to maintain its perfect record while Betis seeks a response after a heavy defeat.

The Real Betis vs Real Madrid clash today also presents another difficult away test for José Mourinho’s side. Real Madrid has won its opening three league games, while Betis has taken six points from its first three matches.

Real Betis’ Last 5 Matches

Real Betis’ last five matches include a 5–2 loss to Levante, a 1–0 win over Real Sociedad, a 1–0 defeat to Inter Milan, a 2–2 draw with AFC Bournemouth and a 3–1 victory over Arsenal.

That run gives Betis two wins, one draw and two defeats from its last five matches.

Real Madrid’s Last 5 Matches

Real Madrid’s latest five matches include a 4–0 win over Málaga, a 4–1 victory against Real Sociedad, a 2–1 win over Espanyol, a 3–0 victory against Schalke 04 and a 1–0 win over Deportivo La Coruña.

Madrid therefore enters the fixture with five consecutive victories across its latest competitive and preseason matches.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Last 5 Meetings

The recent head-to-head record is much closer than Madrid’s current league form suggests. Real Madrid won two of the last five meetings, Betis won one and two ended in draws.

The most recent meeting finished 1–1 in April 2026. Madrid previously won 5–1 in January 2026, while Betis recorded a 2–1 home victory in March 2025. The other two meetings ended in a 2–0 Madrid win and a 0–0 draw.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Results Today

Today’s Real Betis vs Real Madrid result will show whether Madrid can maintain its perfect start against a side that has recently made this fixture difficult in Seville.

The Real Betis vs Real Madrid live score, highlights and major match updates are added as the game unfolds.