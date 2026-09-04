Real Betis vs Real Madrid Injury News: A Major Blow Could Change Everything

Real Betis hosts Real Madrid at Estadio La Cartuja on Friday in a La Liga Matchday 4 game with major early-season pressure. Real Madrid entered the match second with nine points from three games, while Betis had six points after two wins and one defeat.

The Real Betis vs Real Madrid injury news has affected both squads, but Madrid arrived with a longer list of unavailable players. Several important names were missing, forcing changes across defense and midfield.

The Real Betis vs Real Madrid injury news also shaped the starting lineups, with both managers having to work around their available options. Madrid had scored 10 goals and conceded only two in their first three league games.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Injury News

Betis were without Diego Conde because of a shoulder injury and Aitor Ruibal because of a knee problem. Giovani Lo Celso also missed the game as he continued to work back toward full fitness. Ez Abde was another absence after suffering a viral illness, while Dani Ceballos was not ready to return to the squad.

Álvaro Valles started in goal. Héctor Bellerín, Diego Llorente, Natan and Fran García formed the defense, with Marc Roca and Johnny Cardoso in midfield. Antony, Pablo Fornals, Rodrigo Riquelme and Cucho Hernández completed the starting lineup.

The absences reduced Betis’ options, particularly with Abde unavailable on the wing. Riquelme instead started after scoring twice in Betis’ opening three league matches.

Real Madrid Injury News and Confirmed Lineup

The Real Madrid injury news was more disruptive. Madrid traveled without Éder Militão, Raúl Asencio, Ferland Mendy, Thiago Pitarch and Rodrygo. Aurélien Tchouaméni and Endrick were also absent as they continued their recovery from muscle problems. Real Madrid’s official squad announcement confirmed all seven absences.

Madrid started with Thibaut Courtois in goal and Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konaté, Dean Huijsen and Marc Cucurella in defense. Bernardo Silva and Federico Valverde played in midfield, while Arda Güler, Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior supported Kylian Mbappé.

The lineup gave Konaté another start alongside Huijsen, while Cucurella continued at left-back. Madrid had conceded only two goals in their opening three La Liga matches and had scored 10, giving them the league’s strong early attacking record.

Mbappé entered the match with four La Liga goals, while Güler and Vinícius remained key attacking options. Madrid’s previous league game ended in a 4-0 win over Málaga, with Bellingham, Mbappé and Güler among the scorers.

What the Real Betis vs Real Madrid Injury News Means

The Real Betis vs Real Madrid injury news left Betis without several useful squad options, but the home side still fielded a familiar attacking structure. Madrid faced more absences, particularly in defense and midfield, but Mourinho still had enough senior players to name a strong starting XI.

Tchouaméni’s absence removed one of Madrid’s physical midfield options, while Militão and Mendy were unavailable in defense. The combination of Dumfries, Konaté, Huijsen and Cucurella therefore carried added responsibility against a Betis attack featuring Antony, Isco and Riquelme.

Madrid entered Matchday 4 level on nine points with Barcelona and needed another positive result to maintain their position near the top. Betis had six points after three matches and were looking to respond after their 5-2 defeat to Levante.

The injury situation had already shaped both squads before kick-off. The confirmed teamsheets then showed exactly how Betis and Madrid responded to those absences.