Real Betis vs Real Madrid Lineups Today: Confirmed Starting XI, Team News and Live Updates

Real Betis vs Real Madrid lineups are set to draw major attention as the two LaLiga sides meet at Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla on Friday night. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 CET, with both teams arriving after very different results.

Real Madrid sit at the top of the early table after three wins and 10 goals, while Real Betis are seventh after two victories and a 5-2 defeat to Levante. The Real Betis lineup could see Manuel Pellegrini restore several regular starters, while José Mourinho is expected to bring back key players after rotating his squad against Málaga.

Real Betis Lineup Today and Team News

The Real Betis lineup is expected to feature Álvaro Vallés in goal, with Héctor Bellerín, Diego Llorente, Natan and Fran García forming the defense. Marc Roca and Pablo Fornals are tipped to start in midfield, while Antony, Isco and Rodrigo Riquelme should support Cucho Hernández.

Pellegrini could restore Llorente and Hernández after rotating against Levante. Some predicted Real Betis lineups instead include Facundo Bernal or Troy Parrott.

Betis will be without goalkeeper Diego Conde, Aitor Ruibal, and Giovani Lo Celso due to injuries. Abde Ezzalzouli has also been linked with an illness issue in some reports. Dani Ceballos is available from the bench but may not start against his former club.

The predicted Real Betis lineup is Vallés; Bellerín, Llorente, Natan, Fran García; Roca, Fornals; Antony, Isco, Riquelme; Hernández.

Real Madrid Lineup Today and Team News

The Real Madrid lineup is expected to include Thibaut Courtois; Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konaté, Dean Huijsen and Marc Cucurella; Bernardo Silva and Federico Valverde; Arda Güler, Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior; Kylian Mbappé.

Mourinho rotated his team against Málaga, raising expectations that Dumfries, Konaté, Silva and Güler will return. Trent Alexander-Arnold remains an option at right-back after assisting against Málaga, but Dumfries is currently favored.

Madrid will be without Éder Militão, Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy, Raúl Asencio and Thiago Pitarch. Aurélien Tchouaméni and Endrick were also left out after failing to train fully with the group.

Mbappé has recorded at least three shots on target in each of his last three league appearances, while Bellingham has scored or assisted during the same run.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Confirmed Lineups and Live Updates

The Real Betis vs Real Madrid lineups could set up an attacking contest. Betis have produced 61 crosses and 115 long balls this season, while Madrid have maintained a high shot volume. The last four league meetings between the clubs have produced at least 27 shots each.

Betis are also unbeaten at home in their last four meetings with Madrid, giving Pellegrini’s side a strong recent home record despite the defeat to Levante.

Isco is expected to operate as Betis’ main creative player, with Antony and Riquelme providing width. Madrid will rely on Bellingham, Vinícius and Güler behind Mbappé.

AS lists Parrott, Bartra and Ceballos among Betis’ substitute options, while Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rüdiger, Eduardo Camavinga and Brahim Díaz are among Madrid’s expected alternatives.

The official Real Betis vs Real Madrid confirmed lineups will be announced about one hour before kick-off. This page will provide the latest starting XI, team news and live updates once the teamsheets are released.