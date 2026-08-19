Real Madrid Cannot Afford Players Who Hesitate – Mourinho on Why Rodri Move Fell Apart

Real Madrid have ended their pursuit of Rodri after Jose Mourinho said the midfielder’s doubts created doubts for him. The Real Madrid manager revealed that he spoke with Rodri several times during the summer and that the club made a “very good” and “important” offer without formally negotiating with Manchester City.

Mourinho said the relationship between Real Madrid and Manchester City remains strong, but Rodri’s hesitation changed the situation. “Real Madrid can NOT have players who think twice,” Mourinho told Josep Pedrerol on El Chiringuito.

Rodri had emerged as a major target after helping Spain win the 2026 World Cup, where he was named Player of the Tournament. However, the Rodri transfer ended with the midfielder choosing Barcelona instead.

Mourinho Explains Why the Rodri Transfer Collapsed

Mourinho said Rodri’s hesitation became the key issue in the Rodri transfer. “Rodri has had doubts, he has doubted.” Mourinho said Rodri’s hesitation ultimately changed how he viewed the potential move to Real Madrid.

“What I think has happened, and I speak for myself, is that the doubts that Rodri has had have created doubts for me.” He praised Rodri as an “extraordinary player” and said the midfielder had been “very correct with us,” adding that there was “nothing negative to say.”

However, Mourinho believes Real Madrid must demand total commitment from players who receive an offer to join the club. “Real Madrid is of a dimension that cannot have players who think twice.”

Rodri Chooses Barcelona After Real Madrid Interest

The Rodri transfer became one of the biggest stories of the summer after Real Madrid made the Spanish midfielder a priority target. Rodri was widely viewed as one of the leading holding midfielders in world football, while his World Cup performances increased interest in his future.

Despite the Real Madrid offer, Rodri ultimately chose Barcelona. Mourinho said he had no lasting bitterness toward the player, although he added: “I wish him well – not too well, obviously – but I wish him well.”

The failed Rodri transfer has therefore ended with Barcelona securing the midfielder while Real Madrid move forward without him. Mourinho, who has returned to the Bernabéu more than a decade after his first spell, said the club already has enough quality in the squad.

Mourinho Says Real Madrid Do Not Need Rodri

Mourinho rejected suggestions that Real Madrid now lack Rodri in midfield. “I am not lacking Rodri. We have solutions, we have quality, and we have a squad that is already made. I like the squad I have a lot,” he said.

The coach also indicated that, from his perspective, the transfer market is effectively closed. “For me the market is closed,” Mourinho said, while accepting that the window remains open. “I don’t say there will be no more signings, but for me it is closed.”

Mourinho was privately unveiled as Real Madrid’s new head coach earlier this week and is preparing for his first competitive match on Saturday against Espanyol. His comments on the Rodri transfer have made his position clear: Real Madrid wants players who show immediate and complete commitment to the club.