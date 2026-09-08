Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Match: Champions League Live Updates

Real Madrid begin their 2026-27 UEFA Champions League campaign at home to Inter Milan on Tuesday, September 8. The two European heavyweights meet at the Santiago Bernabéu in the opening round of the league phase, with kickoff scheduled for 9 p.m. CEST.

This page will provide live score updates, lineups, and major match events as the game progresses.

Real Madrid Confirmed Lineup

Real Madrid have confirmed their starting XI for the Champions League opener against Inter Milan, with José Mourinho making several changes from the predicted lineup.

Thibaut Courtois starts in goal, with Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konaté, Dean Huijsen and Marc Cucurella forming the back four. Trent Alexander-Arnold starts alongside captain Federico Valverde in midfield, while Brahim Díaz, Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Jr. support Kylian Mbappé in attack.

Confirmed Real Madrid XI:

Thibaut Courtois; Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konaté, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Federico Valverde (c), Brahim Díaz; Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Jr., Kylian Mbappé.

Real Madrid substitutes are Andriy Lunin, Mestre, Endrick, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Álvaro Carreras, C. Espí, Antonio Rüdiger, Ousmane Diomande, Thiago, Cestero and Mario Rivas.

Inter Milan Confirmed Lineup

Inter Milan have also confirmed their starting XI for the Champions League meeting with Real Madrid, with Cristian Chivu selecting Pio Esposito alongside Lautaro Martínez in attack.

Josep Martínez starts in goal, with Yann Bisseck, Manuel Akanji and Alessandro Bastoni among the defensive options. Andy Diouf, Nicolò Barella, Piotr Zieliński, Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Carlos Augusto make up the midfield, while Pio Esposito and Lautaro Martínez lead the attack.

Confirmed Inter Milan XI:

Josep Martínez; Andy Diouf, Alessandro Bastoni, Manuel Akanji, Yann Bisseck, Carlos Augusto; Nicolò Barella, Piotr Zieliński, Hakan Çalhanoğlu; Pio Esposito, Lautaro Martínez.

Inter Milan substitutes are Curtis Jones, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Stankovic, Bonny, Sučić, Di Gennaro, Benjamin Pavard, Provedel, John Stones, Luis Henrique, Marcus Thuram and Federico Dimarco.

Real Madrid vs Inter Live Score and Updates

Real Madrid 0-0 Inter Milan

Kickoff: 9 p.m. CEST

Venue: Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Madrid

Competition: UEFA Champions League, League Phase, Matchday 1

Live updates: The match has not kicked off yet. This section will be updated with goals, cards, substitutions, VAR decisions, injuries, half-time and full-time developments as they happen.