Roberto Baggio and Italian Legends Receive Heroes Welcome in Vaughan

Roberto Baggio drew cheers as fans in Vaughan, Ontario, welcomed several Italian soccer legends. Fans of all ages packed two events, showing the impact Baggio and other stars still have on the sport.

Fans packed Venu Event Space last Friday for the first of two events featuring Baggio and Italian soccer legends. Many waited for photos, autographs, and a chance to meet their heroes.

Vaughan is home to a large Italian community. That passion was on full display when Italy won the 2006 FIFA World Cup and 2020 UEFA European Championship.

Later that day, the Italian legends faced a team of Canadian legends in an exhibition match. The match took place at the Zanchin Automotive Soccer Centre, home of the Ontario Soccer Association.

Baggio did not play, but he was on the sidelines enjoying the match as a spectator.

Fans and Players React to Meeting Robert Baggio in Vaughan

Fans shared photos and video on social media after meeting Roberto Baggio in Vaughan. Many grew up watching him play. For them, meeting Baggio was a special moment.

Baggio is widely regarded as one of the best players of his era. He never won a FIFA World Cup with Italy. Even so, fans still praise his career and legacy.

One fan posted a photo on Instagram and wrote:

“Like most young kids in my era, Idolizing this greatness Roberto Baggio was a dream to meet come true. To stand beside him for seconds was amazing.”

Another fan shared a video and wrote:

“Roberto Baggio signed my jersey.”

Former Toronto FC star Sebastian Giovinco also shared his excitement. Giovinco, a beloved figure in the community. He posted a locker room photo on Instagram and reflected on spending time with one of his childhood heroes.

“There are some childhood dreams that come true a few years late.”

Dwayne De Rosario captained the Canada Legends squad. He reflected on the event, meeting Baggio, and giving back to the community.

“Great event with @azzurri Legends to celebrate their community by giving something special to the fans here in Toronto. Well done @fifa for creating this amazing experience! The world’s game bringing people together.”

Andrea Lombardo also represented the Canada Legends. He thanked the organizers and shared his thoughts on the event.

“Honored to be included in such an amazing legends event against the @azzurri Legends. Huge thank you to @fifa and all the organizers for an unforgettable experience and for including me.”

Italian Legends vs. Canada Legends Rosters

There were several notable names featured on the rosters for both the Italian and Canadian legends.

Italy’s roster included World Cup winners and beloved players. Canada, meanwhile, featured a mix of soccer legends and those who have had a significant impact on developing the next generation.

Italian Legends:

Roberto Baggio

Christian Vieri

Gianluca Pagliuca

Sebastian Giovinco

Alessandro Nesta

Christian Zaccardo

Vincenzo Iaquinta

Christian Panucci

Massimo Ambrosini

Canada Legends:

Dwayne De Rosario

Carmine Isacco

Luca Forno

Ian Hume

Jim Brennan

Andrea Lombardo

Dejan Jakovic

Chris Pozniak

David Monslave

Sergio De Luca

Eddy Berdusco