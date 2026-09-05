Saturday Serie A Preview and Predictions: Two Big Games Plus an Early Kickoff

Serie A delivers a loaded Saturday, with three matches that could shape the early table. Two of them feature on our weekend must-see games schedule. The afternoon and evening kickoffs carry the real weight, while an earlier fixture gives two struggling sides a chance to finally get off the mark.

Fiorentina and Torino Both Search for Their First Points of the Season

The day begins with Fiorentina hosting Torino at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, and both sides are still searching for their first points of the season. Fiorentina have conceded seven goals without scoring across two league defeats — a 4-0 opening loss at Roma followed by a 3-0 home defeat to newly promoted Frosinone. New coach Fabio Grosso added attacking reinforcements in the final days of the transfer window, but the side still looks fragile at the back. Torino arrive in similarly rough shape, with two league losses of their own and a midweek cup exit. History favors the hosts in Florence, but neither defense has looked remotely settled through two matches, and a share of the points wouldn’t surprise anyone.

Prediction: Fiorentina 1-1 Torino

Allegri’s Napoli Visit an Inter Side Chasing a Perfect Start

The first of the day’s marquee fixtures brings Inter Milan and Napoli together at San Siro. Inter have started perfectly, opening with a 4-1 demolition of Monza before grinding out a gritty 1-0 win at Cagliari, and Cristian Chivu’s side are chasing a third straight win to open a title defense for the first time since 2023-24. Napoli, now under new manager Massimiliano Allegri, opened with a 2-0 win at Genoa — sparked by a goal and an assist from Kevin De Bruyne, who’s now into his second season at the club — before suffering a shocking 2-1 home defeat to Como last time out. The visitors are also missing Scott McTominay, who is recovering from a minor heart procedure, a real blow to Allegri’s midfield options. Inter have gone unbeaten in their last nine home meetings with Napoli, winning five and drawing four, and the Nerazzurri will be looking to extend that run before a tough Champions League trip to Real Madrid which awaits next week.

Prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Napoli

Roma’s Perfect Start Faces Its Toughest Test Yet Against Atalanta

The evening clash at the Stadio Olimpico pits two unbeaten sides against each other. Roma have been ruthless, winning both of their opening matches 4-0 and sitting top of the early standings without conceding a single goal. Donyell Malen continues his remarkable scoring run, netting a brace against Lecce to push his tally to five goals in his first two games of the season — and 19 goals in just 20 total Serie A appearances for the club, a new Roma record. His partnership with Paulo Dybala has quickly become one of the league’s most dangerous. Atalanta, under new manager Maurizio Sarri, have also opened with six points, beating Sassuolo before edging Bologna on a late Lazar Samardžić goal. The history here strongly favors the visitors, though: Atalanta are unbeaten in their last eight Serie A meetings with Roma, and the Giallorossi have won just once in their last 12 home meetings against Gian Piero Gasperini’s former club — a strange wrinkle given Gasperini himself spent nearly a decade managing Atalanta before taking over at Roma. Roma’s attacking form makes them slight favorites on paper, but this head-to-head record suggests it won’t be nearly as comfortable as their first two results have been. Still, the smart bet is on Donyell Malen staying hot.

Prediction: Roma 3-2 Atalanta