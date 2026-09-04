Weekend Must-See Games From Europe: U.S. TV and Streaming Information

The European soccer weekend is packed with games worth finding time for, with marquee matchups spread across Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands and England. From two big games on Friday to a trio of intriguing matchups on Saturday and a pair of heavyweight clashes Sunday, here are seven must-see European soccer games, along with the U.S. TV and streaming information you need to watch them.

Friday, September 4

Real Betis vs. Real Madrid — La Liga | 3:00 p.m. ET

English: ESPN+ | Spanish: ESPN Deportes

Real Madrid heads to Seville looking to continue its strong start to the La Liga season, while Real Betis will have home-field advantage at the Benito Villamarín. Madrid has plenty of attacking firepower, but Betis is capable of making life difficult for the Spanish giants. This is a particularly good way to kick off the weekend.

PSG vs. AS Monaco — Ligue 1 | 3:05 p.m. ET

English: beIN SPORTS | Spanish: beIN SPORTS en Español

PSG has already dropped points this season and will be eager to get back to winning ways, but Monaco arrives as a genuine test. With two of France’s biggest clubs meeting in Paris, this one has the potential to be much closer than the usual PSG home fixture.

Saturday, September 5

Inter Milan vs. Napoli — Serie A | 12:00 p.m. ET

English: CBS + Paramount+ | Spanish: Peacock Premium

This is arguably Saturday’s biggest game. Inter has opened the season with two victories, while Napoli has one win and one defeat after two matches. The visitors will be looking to respond after losing to Como last weekend, while Inter will try to maintain its perfect start. With both clubs expected to be involved near the top of Serie A, this is an early-season game worth watching closely.

Ajax vs. PSV Eindhoven — Eredivisie | 2:00 p.m. ET

English: ESPN+

Two of the biggest names in Dutch soccer meet in Amsterdam. Ajax and PSV have been regular contenders for the Eredivisie title, and games between them rarely lack attacking quality. PSV won the league last season, giving Ajax another reason to make a statement when the champions come to town.

AS Roma vs. Atalanta — Serie A | 2:45 p.m. ET

English: Paramount+ | Spanish: Telemundo

Roma and Atalanta have both won their opening two league games, making this a meeting between two unbeaten teams with six points already on the board. Roma has been particularly impressive offensively as we get a chance to see Donyell Malen in action. The Stadio Olimpico should be rocking for what could be one of the weekend’s better Serie A games.

Sunday, September 6

Arsenal vs. Chelsea — Premier League | 11:30 a.m. ET

English: USA Network | Spanish: Telemundo

Sunday’s marquee matchup comes from north London, where Arsenal welcomes Chelsea to the Emirates Stadium. Both clubs have made perfect starts to the Premier League season, so something has to give. Arsenal’s defense has looked particularly strong, while Chelsea has already shown it can produce plenty of goals. It is a London derby with an early-season feel and already plenty at stake.

Juventus vs. AC Milan — Serie A | 2:45 p.m. ET

English: Paramount+ | Spanish: Telemundo

The weekend finishes with another Italian heavyweight showdown. Juventus and Milan have both taken maximum points from their opening two games, setting up an early battle between two clubs with ambitions of challenging near the top of the table. Juventus has yet to concede a goal, while Milan has already scored four. Something will have to give in Turin.