Saudi Arabia Announces Squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Saudi Arabia has announced its full 26-player squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It’s the seventh time the country has qualified for the FIFA World Cup. Saudi Arabia’s best World Cup performance came in 1994 in the USA, where they reached the Round of 16 before losing to Sweden.

Head coach Georgios Donis announced the full squad earlier today. Team captain Salem Al-Dawsari is the natural leader of the team. The 34-year-old Al-Hilal left winger is also the most experienced player in the team with 108 caps. Another key player in the squad is Firas Al-Buraikan. The Al-Ahli striker scored many goals for the Green Falcons during the qualifiers. Other important players are Saud Abdulhamid (Lens), Mohamed Kanno (Al Hilal), Abdullah Al Hamdan (Al Nassr), and Musab Al Juwayr (Al Qadsiah).

Full Squad Saudi Arabia For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

Goalkeepers: Mohammed Al Owais (Al Ula), Nawaf Al Aqidi (Al Nassr), Ahmed Al Kassar (Al Qadsiah)

Defenders: Abdulelah Al Amri (Al Nassr), Hassan Tambakti (Al Hilal), Jehad Thikri (Al Qadsiah), Ali Lajami (Al Hilal), Hassan Kadesh (Al Ittihad), Saud Abdulhamid (Lens), Mohammed Abu Al Shamat (Al Qadsiah), Ali Majrashi (Al Ahli), Moteb Al Harbi (Al Hilal), Nawaf Boushal (Al Nassr), Sultan Al-Ghannam (Al Nassr)

Midfielders: Mohammed Kanno (Al Hilal), Abdullah Al Khaibari (Al Nassr), Ziyad Al Johani (Al Ahli), Nasser Al Dawsari (Al Hilal), Musab Al Juwayr (Al Qadsiah), Alaa Al Hajji (Neom), Salem Al Dawsari (Al Hilal), Khalid Al Ghannam (Al Ettifaq), Ayman Yahya (Al Nassr)

Forwards: Firas Al Buraikan (Al Ahli), Saleh Al Shehri (Al Ittihad), Abdullah Al Hamdan (Al Nassr)

Qualification For The 2026 FIFA World Cup

Saudi Arabia started their qualification campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in a group with Jordan, Tajikistan, and Palestine. The group winner and runner-up would proceed to the next stage of qualifying. Saudi Arabia advanced to the third round of the Asian qualifiers after winning four of their six group matches. They dropped points only in a draw against Tajikistan and a final-game loss to Jordan, finishing second in the group. In the third round, they were drawn in a group with Japan, Australia, Indonesia, China, and Bahrain. The top two teams in the group qualified directly for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while the third and fourth-placed sides advanced to the fourth round. Saudi Arabia started at home with a draw against Indonesia and secured a victory in China with a last-minute winner from Hassan Kadesh. Saudi Arabia then went on a poor run of form, picking up just two points from four matches as group leaders Japan and Australia began to pull away.

Play

On March 20, 2025, Saudi Arabia won at home against China by a goal from captain Salem Al-Dawsari. Five days later, they took a vital point from the Japanese in Saitama. Saudi Arabia then beat Bahrain and had a very slight chance for direct qualification at home in the final game against Australia. In Jeddah, the Australians beat Saudi Arabia, sending them to the fourth round of qualification. In that fourth round, they played a mini round-robin tournament against Iraq and Indonesia. The winner received a ticket for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The tournament, played in Saudi Arabia, started well for the Saudis, beating Indonesia 3-2. Because Iraq only managed a 1-0 victory over Indonesia, the Saudis knew that a draw against Iraq on October 14, 2025, would be enough to qualify for the World Cup. Neither side managed to score in a highly tense match, but the goalless draw was exactly what Saudi Arabia needed to qualify.

A New Coach

Head coach Hervé Renard got sacked on April 17, 2026. The Saudis lost two friendly matches in a row, and the board wasn’t happy with the difficult qualifying campaign. Six days later, the Saudis appointed Georgis Donis as the new head coach.

2026 FIFA World Cup

Saudi Arabia is part of Group H. The Saudis open their World Cup on June 15 in Miami, Florida, where they will meet two-time champion Uruguay. Six days later, they head to Atlanta, Georgia, to take on 2010 champions Spain. On June 26, they head to Houston, Texas, to play their final group game against debutants Cape Verde. The two group winners and the eight best third-placed teams from each group will advance to the next stage.

Saudi Arabia Schedule