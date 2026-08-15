Sheffield United vs Birmingham City Results Today: Championship Live Score, Updates, Stats

Sheffield United hosted Birmingham City at Bramall Lane on Saturday, August 15, 2026, in the opening match of the 2026–27 EFL Championship season. The Sheffield United vs Birmingham City fixture followed both teams’ opening-day EFL Cup wins.

Sheffield United had defeated Mansfield Town 3–0, while Birmingham City had edged Swansea City 1–0. The match was scheduled to kick off at 5:30 PM BST, with both sides looking to begin their league campaigns with three points.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City Match Context

Sheffield United entered the season with several squad changes. The Blades brought in former England midfielder Kalvin Phillips on a season-long loan from Manchester City after the departure of key playmaker Gustavo Hamer.

Defender Matt Doherty had also joined the squad, adding experience to the team. Winger Tahith Chong was considered a doubt after suffering an early knock during the midweek cup victory.

Birmingham City arrived with a fully fit squad available for selection. The Blues strengthened during the summer with additions including Dael Fry, Jhon Solís, and Kristoffer Lund.

Team News and How to Watch

The Sheffield United vs Birmingham City clash was available in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with streaming on Sky Go and NOW.

In the United States, the match was available through the CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+, and Fubo.

With both teams entering the Championship season after positive cup results, the Sheffield United vs Birmingham City matchup provided an early test of their ambitions for the new campaign.