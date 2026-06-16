Spain Manager Says Cape Verde ‘Clearly Inferior’ After Historic Draw

Perhaps the biggest storyline of the 2026 FIFA World Cup thus far is the historic draw that took place between Spain and Cape Verde on Monday afternoon. Spain entered the World Cup tournament as the co-favorites, and as a nearly -2000 favorite to beat Cape Verde in their first group play game, the Spain National Team drew with Cape Verde.

It was Cape Verde’s World Cup debut, and they became the first team in a very long to NOT lose their debut game in the biggest tournament across the world. Among the historic feat, Cape Verde GoalKeepers Vozinha gained four million followers on Instagram after keeping the Spaniards from scoring in nearly 97 minutes of play.

More Heavy on Soccer: Meet 40-Year-Old Cape Verde Goalkeeper Vozinha, Spain’s World Cup Nightmare

Spain Manager Luis de la Fuente Rips Cape Verde

Following the first game for Spain in Group H of the World Cup, manager Luis de la Fuente was obviously not happy with his team, which was nearly a four-goal favorite in the game.

It makes sense why de la Fuente was upset, Spain dominated shot attempts, and were on the offensive attack for the entire match.

Per ESPN’s Alex Kirkland, de la Fuente ripped Cape Verde on Monday afternoon:

“In this World Cup there’s extreme equality and difficulty,” said Luis de la Fuente.