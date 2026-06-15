Spain vs Cape Verde Match Results Today: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score, Updates, Stats

Spain’s national football team faced Cape Verde’s national football team in their opening Group H match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, marking the first-ever meeting between the two nations.

Spain entered the tournament as reigning European champions and one of the favorites to challenge for the World Cup title, while Cape Verde arrived for its historic World Cup debut after an impressive qualification campaign. The spotlight was firmly on this Spain vs Cape Verde encounter as Group H action got underway in Atlanta.

Spain vs Cape Verde Match Context and Team News

The buildup to Spain vs Cape Verde centered on the contrast between the two teams. Spain arrived with one of the tournament’s most talented squads, featuring a midfield led by Rodri, Pedri, and Fabián Ruiz. Head coach Luis de la Fuente also confirmed that Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams were available after recent injury concerns.

Cape Verde entered the match as underdogs but with growing confidence. Under coach Bubista, the Blue Sharks secured qualification ahead of stronger-ranked opposition and arrived determined to make an impression on the world stage.

Key players for Cape Verde included Logan Costa, Ryan Mendes, and Jovane Cabral.

Expectations Ahead of Kickoff

Spain entered the contest as the overwhelming favorites. Pre-match projections heavily favored the Europeans, reflecting their squad depth, international experience, and recent success at major tournaments.

However, Cape Verde hoped to frustrate Spain with an organized defense and a disciplined approach. With the Uruguay and Saudi Arabia national football teams also in Group H, every point was significant.

As kickoff approached, this Spain vs Cape Verde clash represented both a World Cup debut for Cape Verde and the beginning of Spain’s latest quest for international glory.

Half-Time Update

Spain and Cape Verde remain locked at 0-0 at half-time in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener at Atlanta Stadium, with veteran goalkeeper Vozinha producing an outstanding display to keep the underdogs level.

Spain controlled possession from the outset and spent much of the opening 45 minutes camped inside Cape Verde’s half. Despite their territorial dominance, clear chances were initially limited as Cape Verde stayed organized defensively and looked to disrupt Spain’s rhythm whenever possible.

The first booking of the match arrived in the 15th minute when defender Sidny Lopes Cabral was shown a yellow card after a physical confrontation with Marcos Llorente. Moments later, Rodri registered Spain’s first notable effort, but Vozinha comfortably dealt with the shot.

A scheduled cooling break in the 23rd minute briefly halted the action before Spain resumed their pressure. Pau Cubarsí and Marc Cucurella both fired off-target from distance, while Cape Verde’s occasional attacking forays failed to produce a breakthrough.

The game’s defining moment came in the 39th minute when Ferran Torres struck the crossbar from close range. The rebound fell to Mikel Oyarzabal, whose goal-bound header was brilliantly tipped away by Vozinha. The 40-year-old goalkeeper produced another superb save in stoppage time, diving low to deny Aymeric Laporte’s powerful header.

Spain lead the statistical battle with 70 percent possession and a 10-3 shots advantage, but Cape Verde’s resilience and Vozinha’s heroics have kept the contest finely balanced heading into the second half.