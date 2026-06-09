Spain vs Peru Results Today: International Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

Spain’s national football team entered their international friendly against Peru as overwhelming favorites, using the match as their final preparation before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With the tournament only days away, head coach Luis de la Fuente viewed the contest as an opportunity to fine-tune his squad after recent draws against Egypt and Iraq.

Peru, led by Mano Menezes, arrived in Puebla looking to test a rebuilding team against one of the world’s strongest sides. Spain was also without star wingers Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams due to minor injury concerns, while Peru traveled without several key attacking options.

Spain vs Peru First-Half Analysis

Spain took control almost immediately at Estadio Cuauhtémoc. Just one minute into the match, Pau Cubarsí delivered a precise pass forward, and Mikel Oyarzabal calmly finished past Pedro Gallese to make it 1–0.

Despite enjoying only 23 percent possession, Spain remained highly effective whenever it regained the ball. Peru controlled long stretches through midfield but struggled to create clear opportunities against Spain’s organized defensive shape.

The second goal arrived in the 31st minute when Ferran Torres found Pedri, who finished confidently to double the lead.

Peru managed more total shots during the half, with Jhonny Vidales and Adrián Ugarriza attempting to test Unai Simón. However, Spain’s defense limited the danger inside the penalty area.

First-Half Statistics

Score: Spain 2–0 Peru

Possession: Spain 23% – 77% Peru

Shots on Goal: Spain 2 – 1 Peru

Total Shots: Spain 4 – 5 Peru

Fouls: Spain 3 – 0 Peru

Spain entered halftime with a comfortable lead and looked on course to complete their World Cup preparations with a confidence-boosting victory.

Full-Time: Spain Defeat Peru in World Cup Tune-Up

Spain national football team completed their final World Cup warm-up match with a 3–1 victory over Peru national football team at Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla, Mexico.

Spain entered the break with a 2–0 lead thanks to goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedri before extending their advantage early in the second half.

Head coach Luis de la Fuente made four changes at halftime, introducing David Raya, Yéremy Pino, Eric García and Dani Olmo as Spain looked to manage minutes ahead of the World Cup.

The third goal arrived in the 52nd minute when Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese inadvertently turned the ball into his own net, giving Spain a commanding 3–0 lead.

Spain continued rotating their squad, with Gavi, Mikel Merino and Marc Pubill entering in the 60th minute.

Peru found a response five minutes later. Jairo Vélez scored in the 65th minute after an assist from Marcos López, reducing the deficit to 3–1.

The only booking of the match came in the 85th minute when Renzo Garcés received a yellow card.

Spain finished the match comfortably despite Peru showing more attacking intent after the break. The European side now turns its attention to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while Peru leaves with positives from an improved second-half display.