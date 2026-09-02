Top Free Agents Still Available After the 2026 Transfer Window

The summer transfer window has slammed shut, but that doesn’t mean the market is completely frozen. Clubs can sign free agents at any time, and plenty of experienced, proven players remain available right now without a transfer fee attached. For teams looking to fill gaps or add depth without spending big in the soccer transfer market, the free-agent pool remains a genuinely useful hunting ground.

The Five Most Valuable Free Agents on the Market

A fresh Transfermarkt-based ranking shows real value still unattached, even after a chaotic deadline day. These figures reflect estimated remaining market value rather than actual transfer fees, since wages and contract length will ultimately drive any real negotiation.

Jadon Sancho — $20.5 million (€18 million) Diogo Leite — $13.7 million (€12 million) Yves Bissouma — $11.3 million (€10 million) Ismaël Bennacer — $9 million (€8 million) Reiss Nelson — $9 million (€8 million)

Sancho Leads The Chase Looking For A Fresh Start

Jadon Sancho’s situation is well documented at this point. After breaking through at Borussia Dortmund and moving to Manchester United for $98.5 million (£73 million), his time in England never recovered from a public fallout with Erik ten Hag, and loan spells at Chelsea and Aston Villa did little to rebuild his value — it’s dropped roughly 80% since his original transfer fee. Still just 26, he reportedly wants to play abroad rather than stay in the Premier League, with Bundesliga and Serie A interest floated but nothing finalized.

Leite and Bissouma Offer Ready-Made Squad Solutions

Diogo Leite, a 27-year-old center-back, left Union Berlin after a four-year spell and brings solid defensive experience from his time in Portugal and Germany — reliable in the air and comfortable on the ball, he looks like an easy plug-in starter or strong rotation option for a mid-table Premier League side or an ambitious club in Spain or Italy. Yves Bissouma, meanwhile, leaves Tottenham after a spell that started strong under Ange Postecoglou but faded due to injuries and consistency issues, limiting him to just 11 Premier League appearances last season. At 29, he’s still a physical, ball-winning midfielder capable of adding toughness to a squad that needs it, with Fulham among the clubs credited with interest.

Bennacer and Nelson Round Out a Deep Top Five

Ismaël Bennacer’s contract with AC Milan was terminated this August after Dinamo Zagreb, who’d had him on loan, declined their option to sign him permanently — a quiet end to a five-and-a-half-year spell at Milan. Reiss Nelson, meanwhile, is a genuinely notable name to see on this list: Arsenal and the 26-year-old mutually agreed to terminate his contract a year early after a proposed $4 million (£3 million) move to West Ham fell through, ending an 18-year association with the club he joined at age eight.

Other Notable Free Agents Worth Watching

A deeper tier of recognizable names remains available too, generally valued in the $1.7-9 million (€1.5-8 million) range: Oleksandr Zinchenko, Marcelo Brozović, Dani Ceballos, Krépin Diatta, Ryotaro Ito, Riyad Mahrez, Raphaël Guerreiro, Abdoulaye Doucouré, and Karim Benzema, whose recent Al-Hilal exit adds him to this list as well.

There’s also a fresh, notable addition as of last night: Renato Sanches officially became a free agent after PSG terminated his contract, ending a difficult four-year spell marked by 21 separate injuries and over 500 days on the sidelines. Now valued at just $2.3 million (€2 million), a steep drop from the roughly $32 million (€28 million) he carried when he first arrived in Paris, the 29-year-old still has a 2016 European Championship medal and four Bundesliga titles to his name and has reportedly turned down interest from Saudi Arabia and MLS to keep his career in Europe.

Further down are veterans like Moatasem Al-Musrati, Myron Boadu, Tyrell Malacia, Dani Carvajal, Bertrand Traoré, Mauro Icardi, Wilfried Zaha, Anthony Martial, and Paul Pogba, who mutually terminated his contract with Monaco after struggling with fitness. Market values shift constantly and players can sign at any moment, so this list is never truly fixed — but for clubs still hunting reinforcements, and for fans following the rumor mill, the free-agent market has plenty left to offer long after the traditional window has closed.