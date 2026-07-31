Tributes Pour in After Franco Baresi’s Death: ‘Eternal Role Model’

Italian legend Franco Baresi has passed away at the age of 66. The soccer world mourned his loss, as heartfelt tributes poured in on social media. Baresi was widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all time. AC Milan, where he spent his entire 20-year playing career, announced the sad news on its social media accounts.

Baresi achieved great success during his career. He was a member of Italy’s 1982 World Cup-winning squad. Among his accomplishments at Milan were six Serie A titles and three European Cups.

Baresi is also known for his remarkable feat at the 1994 World Cup. He suffered a meniscus tear in Italy‘s second group stage match and underwent surgery. The centre-back’s resilience was on full display as he returned to play in the final against Brazil and kept their dangerous attack, led by Romario, off the scoresheet.

Italy ultimately lost the final in a penalty shootout. However, Baresi’s determination to play and his heroic performance in the final have been forever immortalized within soccer culture.

Tributes Pour in After Franco Baresi’s Death

The soccer world mourned Franco Baresi‘s passing after the news was confirmed.

“Thank you for everything you gave us. You were truly great, Franco. An eternal role model. Rest in peace,” Alessandro Nesta wrote on Instagram.

“The 1994 World Cup Final, one of the most important matches of our lives. I can say with confidence he was the toughest player I ever faced in my career,” Romario wrote on Instagram. “I had the honor of taking part in his farewell match. The man was on another level! He was an icon of both AC Milan and the Italian national team. One of the greatest defenders in football history.”

“A football legend, a great man, and an unforgettable captain. There’s no need to describe your impact; your story speaks for itself. You were, and always will be, and eternal symbol of leadership, loyalty, elegance, and class. Your legacy will live on, inspiring generations far beyond the football pitch,” Clarence Seedorf wrote on Instagram.

“An absolute legend of the game, marking an end and staying in memory forever for different generations. His contribution for AC Milan and Italy, pure greatness,” journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote on Instagram.

“A Milanista. Legend. A wonderful person. An example to us all. The very best of football,” Andriy Shevchenko wrote on Instagram.

Paolo Maldini Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Baresi

Baresi’s longtime AC Milan teammate, Paolo Maldini, penned an emotional tribute on his Instagram account. Maldini joined the roster as a promising young defender and would play alongside him on Milan’s legendary backline until Baresi’s retirement.

“Today, I feel the same way I did whenever, for whatever reason, you couldn’t take the field alongside us: how are we going to manage without our captain?” Maldini wrote on Instagram. “You taught me to fight until my very last breath, what it truly means to wear the shirt with pride, and the value of being a real leader.”

He continued:

“You protected me when I was a child, guided me as a young man, and inspired me as an adult, and you were the greatest footballer I ever had the honor of playing with.”