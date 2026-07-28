Paolo Maldini Resigns from Italian FA After Andrea Pirlo Appointment Backfires

Paolo Maldini has resigned from the Italian FA just 16 days after the federation introduced him as its technical director. The move followed the collapse of Andrea Pirlo’s head coaching appointment.

Italy has needed change after failing to qualify for the past three World Cup tournaments. However, Italian FA president Giovanni Malago blocked Pirlo’s appointment due to concerns over his affiliation with Fonbet, a Russian betting company.

Many consider Maldini one of the greatest defenders of all time. He was also a well-received hire among Italian supporters. His legendary playing career and executive experience with AC Milan made him a popular choice for the role.

The five-time Champions League winner aimed to rebuild the national team. His plan centered on a long-term vision to bring the Azzurri to back to the top.

Maldini will no longer have a role with the national team.

Andrea Pirlo Releases Statement After Head Coaching Appointment Nixed by Italian FA

Andrea Pirlo broke his silence after the Italian FA nixed his head coaching appointment. The Italian legend played a key role in the Azzurri’s 2006 World Cup triumph.

As questions arose over his involvement with Fonbet, Pirlo addressed the speculation on social media.

“In recent days, I have watched with great bitterness the debate that has developed around my name and the possibility of taking on the role of head coach of the Italian national team,” Pirlo wrote on Instagram (translated).

He continued:

“Out of respect for the institutions, the federation, and all the people involved, I have so far chosen to remain silent,” Pirlo wrote. “Throughout my career, first as a player and now as a coach, I have always carried out my work in full compliance with the laws of the countries in which I have worked and with the contracts I have signed.”

Pirlo later thanked his former teammate Paolo Maldini for trusting him with such an important role.

“I wish to thank Maldini and Leonardo for the esteem and trust they have shown me,” he wrote. “Love for Italy does not depend on a job title. It is part of my history, of my identity, and it will continue to accompany me, always.”

Who are Italy’s Potential Head Coaching Candidates after Paolo Maldini’s Exit?

Italy has several strong head coaching candidates for the vacant position. Before Pirlo’s appointment fell through, Maldini discussed the coaching search.

Maldini first approached Carlo Ancelotti. However, the veteran manager declined the offer because of his commitment to Brazil‘s national team.

Maldini next approached Pep Guardiola, but the former Manchester City manager declined the job. Guardiola became a surprise candidate after the leaving the club. However, he chose to step away from coaching and take a much-needed break.

Guardiola has experience in Italian soccer. He spent time in Serie A during his playing career.

Former national team head coaches Antonio Conte and Roberto Mancini remain available. Both have stronger coaching resumes than Pirlo. However, they could hesitate to return after the federation passed them over.

Maldini’s sudden departure has left the Italian FA, fans, and pundits searching for answers. Now, the focus turns to finding Italy’s next head coach.