USMNT Legend Explains Crushing US FIFA World Cup 2026 Exit

The USMNT’s run at the FIFA World Cup 2026 ended at the hands of Belgium in the Round of 16. It was great seeing the Americans play well overall, disappointing end notwithstanding.

There are lingering questions, however, regarding why the US didn’t go further. But that’s where USMNT legend Brad Friedel offers his take on what happened.

The former USMNT goalkeeper told Heavy in association with Tonybet, what he felt was the cause for the Americans’ elimination.

“For the USA to exit the World Cup at the last-16 stage, that was expected from my point of view, even if Mauricio Pochettino himself thought the team could go all the way. To beat the likes of England, France, or Spain was always going to be unlikely, and when they did come up against a European side like Belgium, we came up short.” Friedel added, “USA has very good players, who play for top teams in Europe, but they are not at the same level as the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, or Harry Kane. This isn’t the best US team in my lifetime; it’s probably at a similar level to the 2002 squad.”

Friedel’s comments as part of Tonybet’s World Cup Collection Campaign, shed positive light on a team that could make noise in four years’ time. But it might not be quite so simple to finally get over the hump.

Friedel Defends USMNT Keeper following Tough Performance

Much of the blame for the 4-1 loss to Belgium centered on keeper Matt Freese. His gaffe that led to the 3-1 goal for the European side was hardly a good look.

As much as some folks would like to pour gas on the USMNT’s fire, Friedel believes that Freese was hardly the only culprit in the crushing defeat.

“I don’t think the criticism of Matt Freese was justified. Matt made one mistake in five games, against Belgium, and he would be the first to hold his hands up to that. In the first four matches, he didn’t put a foot wrong, granted, he didn’t have much to do. As a goalkeeper, you make mistakes, that goes with the territory. But Freese was not the reason why the US lost to Belgium. That game was lost across many areas of the pitch.”

Yes, Freese’s blunder was costly. But it’s part of the responsibility that all USMNT members must assume for their premature exit.

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Pochettino to Be Key Part of Future

Friedel also discussed the future of the USMNT. While there’s plenty to look forward to, the key element will be Mauricio Pochettino’s commitment to the program beyond this World Cup cycle.

“Moving forward, it’s about this group of USA players improving their mentality – Mauricio Pochettino is an elite coach and that will be his focus. Poch needs to decide if he thinks the team will be ready to go further in the tournament in four years’ time. For US soccer, it would be brilliant if Pochettino does commit to another four years with the team. And then he needs to decide whether he remains happy in international management, or wants to return to club level, where he can work with players each day.” Friedel concluded, “It’s important to also develop the popularity of MLS, increase the revenues to attract players at the prime of their careers. The introduction of promotion and relegation is important too, to get players used to playing high-stakes matches.”

The hope will be that another cycle under Pochettino’s watch could lead to a better showing in 2030.