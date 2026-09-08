When Is the Ballon d’Or 2026? The Date, Time, Nominees and Race for Football’s Biggest Prize

The Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony will take place on Monday, October 26, 2026, in London, England. The 70th edition of football’s biggest individual awards will leave Paris for the first time as France Football and UEFA stage the ceremony in the English capital.

The move marks a tribute to Sir Stanley Matthews, the first Ballon d’Or winner in 1956. Ousmane Dembélé and Aitana Bonmatí won the men’s and women’s awards in 2025, but new winners will be crowned in London.

The Ballon d’Or 2026 nominees are due to be announced on September 8, with the final winners decided after voting by an international jury of journalists. The awards will cover performances from the 2025-26 season, including major domestic and international competitions.

When is Ballon d’Or 2026 Time?

The Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony is scheduled for Monday, October 26, in London. The main ceremony is expected to begin at around 8 p.m. local time, although fans should check official updates for the final broadcast schedule.

The event will bring together leading players, coaches, and football figures for the award’s 70th anniversary. The London ceremony also marks the first time the Ballon d’Or has been held outside Paris.

Ballon d’Or 2026 Nominees

The Ballon d’Or 2026 nominees will be announced on September 8. The announcement will include the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or shortlists, with 30 players expected in each main category.

The same announcement will cover other awards, including the Kopa Trophy for the best young player, the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper, and the Coach of the Year awards.

Ballon d’Or 2026 Voting Period

The Ballon d’Or 2026 voting period covers performances from the 2025-26 football season. The official reference period runs from August 3, 2025, to July 19, 2026.

For the men’s Ballon d’Or, 100 journalists from the top 100 countries in the FIFA rankings will vote. The women’s award uses 50 journalists from the top 50 FIFA-ranked countries.

Voters consider individual performances, team achievements and trophies, followed by the player’s class and fair play. Each voter ranks 10 players, with points awarded based on their positions.

Ballon d’Or 2026 Predictions

Ballon d’Or 2026 predictions have centered on several major names, including Harry Kane, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé. Ousmane Dembélé also remains part of the discussion after winning the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

However, no player can be confirmed as the Ballon d’Or 2026 winner until the voting process is completed and the result is announced in London.

The final race will depend on the performances included in the official evaluation period and the votes submitted by the international jury.

Ballon d’Or 2026 List

The official Ballon d’Or 2026 list is taking shape as the shortlists are released live today, September 8. The final Ballon d’Or rankings will be revealed during the ceremony on October 26.

The men’s and women’s 30-player Ballon d’Or lists have not yet been fully published. The Yashin Trophy, Kopa Trophy and striker awards are also still to be announced. So far, the Ballon d’Or 2026 list includes the nominees for the club and coach awards.

Women’s Club of the Year nominees are FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Club América, Manchester City and OL Lyonnes.

The Men’s Club of the Year nominees are Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Bodø/Glimt and Flamengo.

For the Women’s Coach of the Year award, the nominees are Jonatan Giráldez of OL Lyonnes, Andrée Jeglertz of Manchester City Women, Nils Nielsen of Japan, Pere Romeu of FC Barcelona Femení and Elena Sadiku of Celtic/BK Häcken.

The Men’s Coach of the Year shortlist features Mikel Arteta of Arsenal, Luis de la Fuente of Spain, Unai Emery of Aston Villa, Vincent Kompany of Bayern Munich and Luis Enrique of Paris Saint-Germain.

The remaining Ballon d’Or 2026 categories are expected to be announced later today. Harry Kane is currently the bookmakers’ favourite for the main men’s award.

The final Ballon d’Or 2026 list will show the players who finish in the leading positions, with the winner taking the top spot. The other awards will also have their own final rankings and winners.

Where to Watch Ballon d’Or 2026

Fans looking for where to watch Ballon d’Or 2026 should follow the official Ballon d’Or and UEFA channels for confirmed broadcast details.

Television and streaming rights can differ by country, so the final list of broadcasters will be important for viewers in Europe, the United States, and other regions.

The official Ballon d’Or platforms will also provide updates around the nominee announcement and ceremony.

Ballon d’Or 2026 Tickets

Ballon d’Or 2026 tickets are available through hospitality arrangements for supporters who want to attend the ceremony in London. Official hospitality packages can include premium seating, food, and event-related access.

Availability is limited because the ceremony draws players, coaches, clubs, and football officials. Fans should use approved hospitality providers and check the latest terms before purchasing.

Ballon d’Or 2027

The Ballon d’Or 2027 will have its own voting cycle and evaluation period after the 2026 award is completed. Players such as Lamine Yamal and Jude Bellingham could feature in future discussions, but there is no official 2027 shortlist yet.

For now, the focus remains on the Ballon d’Or 2026, with the nominees announced on September 8 and the winner revealed in London on October 26.