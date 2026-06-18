World Cup Schedule Today, June 18: How to Watch, Expert Picks, Odds & Best Bets for Every Match

The 2026 FIFA World Cup continues Thursday, June 18, with four important group-stage matches spread across North America.

Canada looks to earn its first-ever World Cup victory when it hosts Qatar in Vancouver, while Mexico and South Korea meet in what could determine the Group A winner. Elsewhere, Czechia (officially the Czech Republic) faces South Africa in a critical matchup between two teams seeking their first points of the tournament, and Switzerland takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina with Group B completely up for grabs.

Here’s everything fans need to know about today’s World Cup action, including kickoff times, viewing information, expert predictions and the latest odds.

Czechia vs. South Africa Prediction, Odds and How to Watch

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Both teams enter Thursday’s match looking to recover from opening-round defeats.

Czechia fell 2-1 to South Korea despite taking an early lead, while South Africa dropped a 2-0 decision to Mexico. South Africa faces an additional challenge after midfielders Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane were suspended following red cards in the opener.

USA TODAY’s experts largely favor Czechia.

Expert Predictions

Seth Vertelney: Czechia 2-0 South Africa

Jon Arnold: Czechia 1-0 South Africa

Jesse Yomtov: South Africa 2-1 Czechia

Victoria Hernandez: Czechia 2-1 South Africa

Best Bet via FanDuel: Stepán Chaloupek Anytime Goalscorer (+700)

The Slavia Prague defender scored nine goals across all competitions last season and could benefit from Czechia’s strength on set pieces.

Prediction: Czechia 2-1 South Africa

Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction, Odds and How to Watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Group B remains completely level after all four teams opened with draws.

Switzerland surrendered a late equalizer in a 1-1 draw against Qatar, while Bosnia and Herzegovina earned a point against host nation Canada.

The Swiss have advanced beyond the group stage at each of the last three World Cups and enter Thursday as favorites.

Expert Predictions

Seth Vertelney: Switzerland 1-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Jon Arnold: Switzerland 2-0 Bosnia

Jesse Yomtov: Switzerland 0-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Victoria Hernandez: Switzerland 1-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Best Bet: Breel Embolo Anytime Goalscorer (+135)

Embolo has scored 11 goals in his last 18 international appearances and remains Switzerland’s primary penalty taker.

Prediction: Switzerland 2-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Canada vs. Qatar Prediction, Odds and How to Watch

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Location: BC Place, Vancouver

Canada enters the match after earning its first-ever World Cup point in a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

A victory would place the co-host nation in a strong position to reach the knockout stage.

Qatar also opened with a draw, earning a late point against Switzerland.

Injuries remain a storyline for Canada, with Alphonso Davies and Moise Bombito continuing to work back toward full fitness.

Expert Predictions

Seth Vertelney: Canada 1-1 Qatar

Jon Arnold: Canada 3-0 Qatar

Jesse Yomtov: Canada 0-0 Qatar

Victoria Hernandez: Qatar 1-0 Canada

Best Bet: Edmílson Junior 2+ Fouls Committed and Under 3.5 Goals (-106)

The Qatari midfielder committed three fouls in the opener and faces another difficult matchup against Canada’s aggressive attack.

Prediction: Canada 1-0 Qatar

Mexico vs. South Korea Prediction, Odds and How to Watch

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Location: Estadio Akron, Zapopan

The final match of the day may also be the most important.

Mexico and South Korea both opened the tournament with victories, meaning three points Thursday could put the winner in command of Group A.

Mexico defeated South Africa 2-0 behind goals from Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez. South Korea rallied to beat Czechia 2-1 and once again will rely heavily on captain Son Heung-min.

The match also carries historical significance. South Korea’s victory over Germany at the 2018 World Cup helped Mexico advance to the knockout rounds, creating a lasting connection between supporters of both nations.

Expert Predictions

Seth Vertelney: Mexico 2-2 South Korea

Jon Arnold: Mexico 1-0 South Korea

Jesse Yomtov: Mexico 2-1 South Korea

Victoria Hernandez: Mexico 2-1 South Korea

Best Bet: Lee Han-beom 2+ Fouls Committed (-105)

The South Korean defender could face a difficult assignment dealing with Mexico’s attack down the left side.

Prediction: Mexico 2-1 South Korea