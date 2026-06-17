Canada and Qatar face off in Group B action at Vancouver Stadium. Because both teams secured a point in their opening matches, tomorrow’s matchup carries high stakes.

Canada, one of the three World Cup host nations, received mixed reviews after their opening match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Although Cyle Larin’s 2nd half equalizer helped secure a point, many supporters believed the result represented a missed opportunity.

Much was made about Jonathan David’s performance after he failed to meet expectations. David, a striker who plays for Serie A club Juventus, was subbed off in the 2nd half. While he earned praise for some defensive plays, he was unable to provide a spark offensively.

Qatar, meanwhile, pulled off a shocking upset, as their opening match with Group B favorites Switzerland also ended in a 1-1 draw. Many expected the Swiss to secure a dominant win, but that was not the case. With all four nations tied on one point and holding the same goal differential, the second match could bring even more drama.

Despite what unfolded in their opening matchups, oddsmakers continue to favor Canada.

Canada vs. Qatar Betting Odds

Canada enters its second match in Group B against Qatar as a heavy betting favorite.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Canada stands as a -370 favorite on the moneyline. A $20 wager on the Canadians to win would return a total payout of $25.41 if the hosts secure all three points.

Surprisingly, Qatar, who held Switzerland to a 1-1 draw, enters as a sizeable underdog, sitting at +1000. A $20 wager on the 2022 FIFA World Cup host nation to pull off an upset would return a total of $420.

For bettors who expect the match to be similar to the teams’ Group B openers and in a draw, the line sits at +470.

Beyond the moneyline markets, bettors may find more value placing their bets on anytime goalscorers. Those lines are expected to see plenty of activity, particularly around Jonathan David.

The Canadian striker will have a chance to bounce back and will likely get more support from his teammates to ensure that happens. Despite struggling against Bosnia, David once again enters as the betting favorite to score anytime during the match at +110.

Additionally, Larin, who scored as a substitute against Bosnia, sits at +120 to score anytime. For Qatar, Akram Afif is favored to get on the scoresheet. His odds stand at +550.

Jesse Marsch’s Projected Starting-XI for Group B Matchup Against Qatar

Canada has dealt with several injuries that forced head coach Jesse Marsch to make some changes to his lineup. However, Marsch is expected to get much-needed reinforcements for this match.

Based on player availability and current form, Canada could have a few changes to its starting lineup. Barring a significant development, Alphonso Davies appears likely to miss another match because of injury.

Canada’s Projected Starting-XI:



Goalkeeper: Maxim Crepeau

Defenders: Richie Laryea, Derek Cornelius, Luc de Fougerolles, Alistiar Johnston

Midfielders: Ali Ahmed, Ismael Kone, Stephen Eustaquio, Tajon Buchanan

Forwards: Jonathan David, Cyle Larin