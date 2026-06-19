Achraf Hakimi’s World Cup Takes Unexpected Turn After Court Decision

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi received major legal news just hours before taking the field in the country’s second World Cup match.

French prosecutors confirmed that the Paris Saint-Germain star will stand trial on a rape accusation stemming from an alleged incident in 2023, per BBC. The decision arrives at a critical moment for Hakimi, who remains one of Morocco’s most important players as the nation attempts to advance beyond the group stage.

An investigating judge ordered the case to move forward earlier this year, and French media reported that Hakimi recently failed in his effort to have the proceedings dismissed. The defender has consistently denied the allegations since they first emerged.

Despite the legal development, Hakimi remains with Morocco at the World Cup and is expected to continue leading the team during the tournament.

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Hakimi Responds to Trial Decision

Following news that the case would proceed to trial, Hakimi broke his silence with a lengthy statement on social media.

“The justice system looked me in the eye and said, ‘If you weren’t famous, there would never have been a case,'” Hakimi wrote.

The 27-year-old said he remained quiet throughout much of the investigation because he believed the legal process would ultimately establish the truth. He also expressed frustration over the impact the case has had on his personal life and family.

“I’ve been waiting for this trial since day one,” Hakimi added. “And now I’m eagerly awaiting it. Finally, I’ll be able to speak.”

Hakimi’s attorney, Fanny Colin, also criticized the decision to move forward with a trial. In comments provided to the Associated Press, Colin argued that evidence uncovered during the investigation should have resulted in the case being dismissed.

She further claimed that contradictions in the complainant’s account and other investigative findings were not given sufficient weight during the judicial process.

Trial Timing Could Affect Morocco’s World Cup

While no trial date has been announced, the development raises questions about how the situation could impact Morocco’s World Cup campaign.

All three of Morocco’s group-stage matches are taking place in the United States, where the team is currently based. However, the tournament stretches across the United States, Canada and Mexico through the quarterfinal stage.

Canada’s immigration policies allow authorities to deny entry to individuals who have committed or been convicted of crimes. That possibility gained attention recently when Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey reportedly missed his country’s tournament opener after being denied entry into Canada while facing criminal charges in the United Kingdom.

At this stage, there has been no indication that Hakimi’s status will affect his ability to participate in the World Cup. Still, the issue could become relevant if Morocco advances and receives a knockout-stage match outside the United States.

The legal news arrives during a significant period in Hakimi’s career. The defender recently captured another Champions League title with Paris Saint-Germain and remains one of the most accomplished players in Moroccan football history. Since making his international debut as a teenager in 2016, he has earned nearly 100 caps and helped Morocco become the first African nation to reach a World Cup semifinal in 2022.

For now, Hakimi’s focus remains on football. But with a trial now officially moving forward and no court date set, the legal case will continue to follow one of the World Cup’s biggest stars throughout the tournament.