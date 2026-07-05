Alphonso Davies released a statement after Canada’s World Cup exit. The World Cup co-hosts lost 3-0 to Morocco in the Round of 16, signaling the end of their tournament.

Davies, 25, was unfortunately unable to provide support on the pitch. Head coach Jesse Marsch was criticized throughout the group stage for not being transparent with his captain’s injury status. Because of that, supporters held out hope that the Bayern Munich star would enter matches as a substitute.

Davies’ only appearance came in the Round of 32, when he entered the match in the 75th minute. Marsch later said that the Canadian captain was on a minutes restriction. Still, supporters held out hope that he would be able to play a key role against Morocco.

That did not happen. Despite being available as a substitute, Canada’s captain did not enter the match. After the match, Davies revealed that he did not want to be a burden on his teammates.

Canada Soccer received a mixed response on social media, particularly with how Davies’ injury and return-to-play process were handled. Supporters were complimentary and proud of the national team for making the Round of 16. However, some were critical.

Alphonso Davies Releases Statement After Canada’s World Cup Exit

Alphonso Davies took to social media and released a statement after Canada‘s World Cup exit.

“Not the way we wanted our World Cup journey to end. Representing Canada on the biggest stage in football is something I’ll never take for granted. I’m proud to wear this badge and to stand alongside a group of players who gave everything to our country,” Davies wrote on Instagram.

Davies did not believe he was healthy enough to perform at a high level. Because of that, he made the difficult decision to sit out the match and support his team from the sidelines.

“Personally, this tournament was one of the toughest challenges of my career. After suffering a hamstring injury, I wasn’t able to perform at the level I know I’m capable of. It hurts knowing I couldn’t give my all when my team and my country needed it most.” he wrote.

He continued:

“I don’t believe in excuses. Football is full of setbacks, and how you respond is what defines you. This disappointment will only motivate me to recover, work harder, and come back stronger than ever.”

Davies Thanks Supporters for Rallying Around the National Team

Davies also expressed his gratitude to supporters who supported Canada during the World Cup.

The CanMNT captain highlighted the unwavering support they have provided both at home and on the road.

“To everyone who supported us through every moment, thank you. Your belief and support never goes unnoticed,” Davies wrote. “We’ll learn from this, we’ll grow, and we’ll be back.”

Marsch and Canada Soccer now face the challenge of ensuring the CanMNT continues to build on its momentum. The talent pool needs to continue expanding to strengthen the program’s depth ahead of future competitions.

In doing so, Canada can have more players like Davies, who can be difference-makers and play key roles in the national team’s success.