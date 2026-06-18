Jesse Marsch Announces Alphonso Davies Update Ahead of Canada vs. Qatar

Jesse Marsch shared a positive new update on Alphonso Davies‘ status ahead of Canada‘s Group B matchup against Qatar. The Bayern Munich star has been out of action due to injury. However, he could finally take the pitch for the Canadians in a crucial match.

Davies is Canada’s captain and plays a crucial role. His ability is something that cannot be replaced and is needed if the World Cup hosts want to reach the knockout round.

Since arriving to the CanMNT’s World Cup camp, Davies has been working on his recovery. Marsch has been adamant about not risking the Bayern Munich star’s health by rushing him back too soon. As a result, Davies did not play in Canada’s opening matchup with Bosnia and Herzegovina last week.

Canada Head Coach Jesse Marsch Says Alphonso Davies is Cleared to Play

Jesse Marsch revealed that Alphonso Davies is cleared to play in Canada’s matchup against Qatar this evening.

“[Davies has] been in training this week and he’ll be available [for our match against Qatar]. We’ll see how the match goes and then make a decision on how we could choose to use him,” Marsch told reporters during a press conference yesterday. “We’ve worked closely with his physio, we’ve worked really well through this and Alphonso is looking really good.”

Marsch hinted that Davies likely will not be included in his starting-XI. However, he emphasized that he will evaluate the match before determining the right time to bring Davies in.

“It’s just a matter of what kind of game it is, what kind of moment it is, and how do we feel Alphonso can contribute right now. But, he’s ready.”

Davies, 25, could have a sentimental return to play. Not only will he return to play as Canada’s captain in a World Cup match on home soil, but he will do so in Vancouver. Before his move to Bayern Munich, the Canadian fullback played for the Vancouver Whitecaps in Major League Soccer.

Additionally, defender Moise Bombito will also be available to return and could be an important player off the bench against Qatar.

Canada Soccer Insider Shares Honest Take on Davies’ Status Update

OneSoccer pundit Jordan Wilson shared his honest take on Davies’ status update for Canada vs. Qatar. While the Bayern Munich star returning is exciting, Wilson shared a different perspective.

Given Davies’ injury history and the severity of a hamstring injury, Wilson does not believe he should be rushed back. Instead, the OneSoccer pundit urged Canada’s other attacking players to secure the win without having to rely on their captain.

“That’s great news and it’s gonna be great vibes for Canada. But I also think, what would another week do? We shouldn’t have to use him yet. Go take care of business,” Wilson said during OneSoccer’s For the Win. “If you’re Ali Ahmed, if you’re [Tajon] Buchanan, if you’re those flank players, go handle your business against Qatar and you get Alphonso Davies getting another week of training, another week of those massages, those deep tissues making sure that hamstring’s good.”